Swanning around: Mad Swans in the Mendips

Book your next break away in a playful wonderland that’s made itself home in the heart of the Mendips:

Mad Swans is the new countryside hangout you should know about that’s dismantling traditional,

sometimes stuffy, clubhouse attitudes.

Imagine this. You wake up in an eco-cabin tucked into the gentle folds of the Mendips, looking out across sprawling greenery. Your dog is still snoring away on the end of your queen-sized bed. How are you going to start your day? Perhaps a quick session in a nearby gym – kitted out with the latest Matrix equipment – then maybe choose one of two eateries to eat a lazy brunch at on the veranda overlooking people playing Putt Patch minigolf or pickleball. The afternoon could see you and your mates tackle a flexible 12-hole golf course, leaving you all enough time to pop back to your cabins and shower, ready for an evening of wining and dining experiences sparking real human connection, away from the humdrum of your everyday life…



Well, this dream has become a reality at Mad Swans, which has opened a short drive from the city. The new countryside hangout – which includes multiple sports, overnight stays, and plenty of food and drink – wants to reimagine social spaces as inclusive hubs where ‘play transcends age and experience, constructed by the most formidable names in the hospitality and leisure industry’.



So, what does that look like in practice? With creative guidance from chef Ollie Dabbous (who’s no stranger to Michelin stars), there are two restaurants on site; and the surrounding land has been renovated by golf architects Tom Mackenzie and Martin Ebert, the team behind work at legendary venues such as Royal Portrush and Turnberry.



Mad Swans originates from hospitality entrepreneurs Joel Cadbury and Ollie Vigors, who have brought on a strong leadership team including Steve Rooney, group head chef, to oversee and guide their latest venture, which promises to ‘ transform golf clubhouses into lively neighbourhood spaces with fresh design, great food and an open-armed welcome’.



As the team behind it tells The Bristol Magazine: “At Mad Swans, we’ve created two distinct dining experiences that let guests choose their own balance between indulgence and wellbeing.”



The Potting Shed is pure countryside comfort that’s been reimagined for modern appetites. “It serves hearty countryside classics, with a menu designed so you can go either way; something light or something indulgent, depending on your mood,” says Steve. It’s a relaxed celebration of flavour and craftsmanship: dishes like Eat the Rainbow (a vivid plate of grilled seasonal vegetables with romesco and green herb dressing) sit alongside slow-cooked beef short rib, sustainable fish pie, and the show-stopping suckling pig that’s guaranteed become a local legend.



“Our Sunday Roasts at The Potting Shed are already becoming something of a signature, too, tables book up fast!” Steve continues. “It’s all about honest, well-made food using quality ingredients, without the fuss.”

Next door, The Hangout has a different energy. “The Hangout, our second restaurant, celebrates wood-fired pizzas, indulgent desserts, and relaxed, sociable dining,” explains Freddie Speed, The Hangout and hospitality manager. With its sunny terrace overlooking the Putt Patch and a cocktail list that tempts you to stay all afternoon, it’s the kind of spot where the day melts seamlessly into the evening.



Such ease and generosity extend to the bar, where signature serves are already standing out, with Freddie adding: “At The Potting Shed bar, favourites are emerging too: the Mad Swans Afters (El Rayo tequila, Sarti Rosa, coconut, sparkling wine) and our alcohol-free Freshly Cut Grass (gooseberry, chervil, soda) are both proving popular.”



Local producers underpin the menu, with collaborations happening wherever possible. “It’s a big part of what we stand for at Mad Swans,” Steve notes. The focus, he says, is on “fresh, seasonal ingredients and suppliers who share our values around quality and sustainability.”



Mad Swans’ ethos is all about connection, whether that’s with friends, with family or the beautiful countryside that surrounds the spaces. The Hangout’s mood is deliberately convivial: “Groups gather to share wood-fired pizzas, colourful cocktails and some friendly competition, the conversation flowing as easily as the music,” Freddie tells us.



Carefully curated playlists, long tables, and that soft Mendip light combine to create an atmosphere that’s as social as it is serene. “It’s a place made for togetherness: for laughter, for stories, for those unhurried moments that turn into memories,” he adds.



A playful philosophy infuses the landscape beyond the dining rooms. “Connection is really at the heart of it,” says Joel. “The whole place is built around ‘play’ in every sense of the word, getting people outdoors, moving, and having fun together.” Whether it’s golf, padel, pickleball or shuffleboard, competition is nowhere near as important camaraderie. “It’s less about perfecting your swing and more about sharing the experience,” he notes. Guests can take drinks and snacks onto the course in one of the Mad Swans buggies (complete with Bluetooth speakers) and curate their own soundtrack to the day. “If that joy happens to be a cocktail, with or without alcohol, on the driving range, surrounded by the majesty of the Mendip Hills to the soundtrack of your choice, then that’s exactly the kind of experience Mad Swans delivers.”

This inclusivity is a deliberate intention from the team, who say, “We’ve made it as relaxed and inclusive as possible. There are drop-in and ability-matched sessions, and you can borrow equipment if you don’t have your own – we don’t have dress codes, and players are welcome to come and play as they are, no fancy kit is required.” It’s the kind of unpretentious approach that makes you feel instantly at ease, whether you’re a pro or simply curious to try.



Even the golf itself has been thoughtfully reimagined. The team explains: “When it comes to golf at Mad Swans, we’re returning to golf’s roots while embracing the future.” The course revisits the original 12-hole format of the 1860 Open Championship. “The Mad Swans golf course, recently transformed by internationally renowned architects Mackenzie & Ebert, blends heritage and innovation in a layout that’s quicker, more flexible, and rooted in the principles of pure golf.”



Mad Swans also brings pickleball and padel to the Mendips with high-spec courts designed for all abilities, plus mini golf on the lively Putt Patch, darts with augmented reality technology, and gamified shuffleboard for relaxed, sociable fun. Everything here is built to be inclusive, energising and just plain joyful.



madswans.com/mendips