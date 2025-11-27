Kings of the jungle: DJ Nick Terrific and MC Rocky Patch on celebrating 10 years in the family rave scene

Stalwarts of the family-friendly rave scene DJ Nick Terrific and MC Rocky Patch, who perform as

Junior Jungle, are celebrating a whole decade of glittering parties this year; we caught up with them

to reflect on their bass-fuelled journey so far.



Image above: MC Rocky Patch on stage with ravers at Stowaway Festival (credit: Kolab Studios – Alastair Brookes)

Looking back over the last 10 years, what unforgettable moments sum up the spirit of your raves?



Nick: We’ve been blessed with some truly magical experiences in the last decade – from my daughter MCing to a 15,000- strong crowd at Camp Bestival, to our daily lockdown broadcasts JJTV and DJ battles with Dick and Dom, but what lives with you longest is the energy the kids put out when they rave on stage with us. There are some parties we do each year that I look forward to more than Christmas, ‘cos I know the kids are going to blow the roof off.



Rocky: There have been so many ‘moments’ it’s hard to choose a favourite. The journey has been amazing and full of joy. We’ve played on all manner of stages over the years, from a pirate ship stage called the Shady Lady to the main stage at Camp Bestival. We also appeared on the giant rave tree for the Greenpeace stage at Glastonbury festival, played on Arcadia’s Afterburner stage, Onfire and Rescued’s firetruck stage, Fusion festival in Germany and we even did a birthday party in Amsterdam. But if I have to choose one it has to be the very first time we did it. The birth of MC Rocky Patch, complete with a moustache, cowboy boots and superman underpants! The realisation and beginning of a new path for me as a performer.

DJ Nick Terrific (left) and MC Rocky Patch (right)

Let’s talk about your recent huge 10th birthday celebration at Bristol Beacon. How were you feeling and what was the atmosphere like?



Nick: It was lovely to be back at the Beacon celebrating with all the ravers that make up the Junior Jungle family. We were joined by old friends we’ve made on this ridiculous journey, and new ravers too. It was magic.



Rocky: We had a lovely time. Nick put together a powerful line up featuring our canine cousins Dogshow, as well as Captain Flatcap & Kurnel MC. It was great to see so many familiar faces and new ones too. It felt important to mark such an epic milestone in the city of Bristol where Junior Jungle was first manifest. I was really nervous before the event – like an actual birthday party – it’s a phobia of mine. I mean, what if no one turned up!? As it turns out, people came to party and danced for four hours! Shapes were thrown, good vibes were aplenty and prizes were won by the epic ravers that joined us onstage for a proper Junior Jungle rinse-out. We’re so grateful to everyone that came along.



How do you keep kids and parents equally hyped on the dance floor?



Rocky: Pure energy. Nick keeps the energy at maximum with his expertly blended mixes and I dance like I’ve got ants in my pants. As MC I try to be as ‘in the moment’ as I can, so I can respond to what’s happening in the room. We focus the energy by instigating a dance competition and inviting ravers on stage to dance. There is so much humour and joy to be gleaned from this dynamic. No one show is ever the same. Parents are watching and dancing while children dance and party with abandon. It’s a bit like panto, there is plenty for an adult to savour while the young people are enjoying the music, energy and excitement. We all laugh a lot.



Nick: Fear of losing! If you don’t dance you won’t win the star prize! Plus wicked tunes and outrageous chat help, too.



What inspired Junior Jungle’s signature mix of chaos and joy in the first place?



Nick: My daughter (W). We took her to a couple of ‘baby raves’ and I was bored witless. The was no rave! At home, W would dance like an excited R2D2 when I was playing DnB, so I thought I’d put on a party that we could both enjoy. I knew I wanted someone at the front making the party a safe space for the adults. Grown-ups can get nervous dancing in public, so I asked Rocky to lively up the place and the rest is history.



What’s the funniest or most unexpected thing a small raver has ever done mid-set?



Nick: Space bar. I can say no more….



Rocky: Ah, yes, well… We have had hundreds of funny and unexpected moments on stage. It’s kinda what we’re looking for, really. We like to call them ‘Junior Jungle awksy mo mos’. Young people are quite unpredictable, so being vigilant on stage is crucial. Blink and you can miss a lot at Junior Jungle.

Junior Jungle on the Hidden Woods stage at Boomtown

How have you seen family raving culture change over the past decade?



Rocky: It’s definitely a thing now! When we first started Junior Jungle, it felt like people needed to be encouraged to dance and step out of themselves. Now, we have to be careful how many people are allowed to join us onstage.



If you could throw a Junior Jungle rave anywhere in the world, where would it be and what would the theme be?



Rocky: ⁠I think the House of Commons would be a splendid venue. The theme would be ‘Nemesis’.



Looking ahead, what’s next for Junior Jungle? Any dream collaborations, wild ideas, or future plans to make the next decade even more bonkers?



Rocky: It would be great to collab with Prince and David Bowie, but…



Nick: We’ve been building our Fire Truck stage for a few years, and we are now running whole areas at festivals, working with amazing performers and artists to create family spaces where everyone plays together, no hands in pockets (check out onfireandrescued.com).

Every year there is a new audience for Junior Jungle as kids grow up, while new ones find us for the first time. Being a part of their joy is most awesome thing!



See Junior Jungle on 29 November & 14 December at the Spiegeltent (christmasspiegeltent.co.uk) | juniorjungleparty.com | @junior.jungle

