Lucknam Park, Emblems Collection, appoints new General Manager, David Griffin

Lucknam Park, Emblems Collection, is delighted to announce the appointment of David Griffin as General Manager. A hospitality veteran, David joins at a pivotal moment for the estate, with a renewed focus on elevating the guest experience and a series of significant enhancements planned for the award‑winning spa and wellness offering.

David brings over two decades of senior leadership experience across some of the UK’s most prestigious hotels and historic country estates. Known for his strategic clarity, commercial acumen and people‑centered leadership style, he has built a reputation for strengthening operational performance, elevating guest experience and leading large, multi‑disciplinary teams to award‑winning standards.

David joins Lucknam Park as the estate prepares for an exciting new chapter, including a major evolution of the spa and wellness experience. Plans include:

A refurbishment of the outdoor hydrotherapy pool, creating an immersive year‑round wellness environment

A full refurbishment of the gym, introducing the latest Technogym equipment and a redesigned training space

Several additional enhancement projects that will further elevate the estate’s position as a leading wellness destination in the Cotswolds

David will oversee all aspects of operations across Lucknam Park’s 42 individually designed rooms and suites, 9 standalone cottages, Michelin‑starred Restaurant Hywel Jones, equestrian centre and 500 acres of listed parkland.

Commenting on his appointment, David Griffin says:

“I am thrilled to take on the leadership of Lucknam Park at such an exciting moment in its evolution. From the moment I arrived, I was struck by the estate’s beauty, heritage and potential. The Cotswolds continues to be one of the UK’s most sought‑after destinations, and Lucknam Park plays a defining role in that landscape. I look forward to building on its legacy, enhancing the guest experience and introducing a new level of wellness and hospitality to this remarkable property.”

www.lucknampark.co.uk