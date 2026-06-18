Recipes with Melissa Blease: Gooseberry Fool

At this time of the year, you’d be a fool not to!

Ingredients (serves 4)

300g gooseberries, topped and tailed

4 fresh mint strips (plus extra to serve)

4 tbsp golden caster sugar

4 tbsp elderflower cordial

400ml double cream

200ml thick yoghurt

2 tbsp icing sugar

To serve: shortbread biscuits; fresh mint leaves

Method

Put the gooseberries in a pan with the mint, sugar and elderflower cordial and stir over a low heat for 5-8 minutes until the gooseberries start to soften and turn syrupy. Take off the heat, fish the mint out and set to one side to cool.

Whip the cream, yoghurt and icing sugar together to form soft peaks. Fold most of the gooseberries through the creamy mixture and divide between four glasses or small bowls. Top with the remaining gooseberries and a couple of sprigs of fresh mint and serve with shortbread biscuits on the side.

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