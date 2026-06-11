‘The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here))’ at Tobacco Factory | Awkward Productions 

Following the sold-out, award-winning shows Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, Awkward Prods are back with a brand new show, The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)), that Flicks through the Net of traditional holiday movies, bringing all their Hallmarks together in the signature awkwardprods way - queer, chaotic, comedic and heartfelt.

We caught up with Linus Karp & Joseph Martin of Awkward Productions to ask them a few questions about the new show and their off-stage relationship.

You’re a real-life couple of 10 years, what’s it like having a relationship both on and off stage?

Linus: We are! The first time we performed together was a play reading of a Swedish play in London–so it feels like a full circle moment to now do a show heavily inspired by Swedish culture.We work very well together and have the same sense of humour. We always have a lot of fun and come up with silly ideas together, so to get to do it full-time and on stage is such a privilege. Knowing each other so well also means we can be very direct and efficient. When we hit “differences” we have a “discussion” where Joseph realises my opinion was actually better all along.

Joseph: Can confirm. Linus has never been wrong.

So, what is the story of The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before(insert public holiday here)) and the inspiration behind it?

Linus: I play Prince Elian of Swedonia, who has to marry in order to retain the crown. Joseph plays Aaron Butcher, abaker from New York who’s commissioned to bake the wedding cake. Together we end up heading on an adventureacross Swedonia, while there’s alsoa threat uncovered that could destroy the entire country…

Joseph: It’s inspired by a culmination of MANY Netflix and Hallmark-style Holiday movies. I would say the biggest inspirations are probably The Princess Switch, The Christmas Prince and The KnightBefore Christmas-they’re the golden standard. Vanessa Hudgens is our Queen. That said, The Fit Prince is also its own original story and doesn’t require any previous knowledge.

Why do you like performing in Bristol?



Linus: We toured Bristol for the first time in 2019 and it’s the only city that’s been part of every tour we’ve done since.It’s the first city we sold out a venue in, and our shows and Bristolians feel like a natural match-both being hilarious ,queer, irreverent and political.

The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before (Insert Public Holiday Here)) will be at Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatre from Wednesday 24 – Saturday 27 June 2026

tobaccofactorytheatres.com | The Tobacco Factory, Raleigh Rd, Bristol BS3 1TF