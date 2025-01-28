Magic Mirrors

Trying to decide who is the fairest of them all at home? You’ll need a mirror for that. Whether you’re aiming to radiate more light around a room, make an interior design statement or simply need to see yourself better – we reflect on some gorgeous mirrors available to order now.

How do you see yourself? Most of us have likely experienced the bizarre shapeshifting that can occur between the version of you that brushed your teeth compared to seeing yourself rush past the hallway mirror, who then looked uncertainly into their changing room reflection, and the person catching a glimpse of themselves in a passing shop window looking completely unrecognisable.



Forget fairy tales – mirrors have real life magical powers to influence how we perceive ourselves in the world. A good mirror, well placed, can boost your confidence ten-fold. A bad mirror in poor lighting, set at an unflattering angle, holds the potential to ruin your day. And these glass portals can have the same marked impact on the way our homes look and feel too.





Magic mirror on the wall

Mirrors are an interior design secret weapon, effortlessly transforming the feel of a space with their ability to reflect light and create the illusion of more room. Natural light and space are at a premium in many of Bath’s homes (thanks to the city’s grand period architecture and its many green spaces), and mirrors can make a huge impact, both practically and aesthetically.



When placed thoughtfully, they have the magical ability to brighten up even the darkest corners. By reflecting light from windows or lamps, mirrors bounce brightness around the room, creating a sense of warmth and inviting energy. This simple addition can make a space feel more vibrant and airy, turning a dull, lifeless room into a glowing, uplifting environment.



But mirrors do more than just add light – they also open up a space visually. In smaller rooms or flats, where square footage is often limited, mirrors can create the illusion of expansiveness. A large mirror on a wall can make the space feel twice as big, visually extending the boundaries of the room and making it feel less cramped. This is especially effective in tight hallways, cosy living rooms or bijou bedrooms where every inch counts. With just one carefully-positioned piece, you can instantly increase the sense of space, creating an open, free-flowing atmosphere.



Moreover, mirrors introduce depth and dimension into a room. A mirrored accent on a wall, a statement mirror above the mantelpiece, or a mirrored coffee table can add a touch of glamour and sophistication, reflecting not just light but the beauty of your décor. The reflective surfaces create subtle movement too, making the room feel dynamic, rather than flat and a little dull.



When used creatively, mirrors don’t just serve a functional purpose; they enhance the style and flow of any room, infusing it with light, space, and personality. It’s no wonder they’re a go-to in any stylish home – whether your décor embraces period features, has a vintage maximalist vibe, is a bohemian paradise, makes the most of refined mid-century class, or rests on sleek, Scandi-inspired minimalism. Turn the page for more ideas…

Wrap-around reflections:

Why look at yourself from just one perspective? Make sure every angle is working to your satisfaction.

Trois Mirror in Antique Silver, £475, Oka

A match made in heaven:

Your mirror’s frame should complement your room’s vibe. Match its colours, textures, and shapes to the furniture around it for a seamless look. A sleek black frame might pair beautifully with modern metal accents, while a wooden frame brings warmth to natural materials.

Polygon Mirror, £70, Oliver Hayden

Standing tall:

No need to drill holes in the wall – free-standing mirrors are your best friend. Many now come with a little shelf for storage, making them both stylish and practical. Place one anywhere for flexibility and a chic statement piece that does more than reflect.

Rattan Cherry Floor Mirror, £350, John Lewis



Round and around:

Add a little drama with a convex mirror. These curved beauties distort reflections in a fun way, making your space feel bigger and more dynamic.

Convex Glass Porthole Mirror, £65, Graham & Green

Surrounding fabric flair:

Draw attention with a decorative border – this overmantle mirror inspired by Italian design instantly elevates a room with its striking frame and tapestry-inspired upholstery.

Judarn Floral Wood Overmantle Mirror, £598, Anthropologie

Turn back time:

Why not get a mirror that doubles as a clock? These clever designs combine function with style, offering a sleek way to keep track of time while admiring your reflection. Perfect for living rooms, kitchens, utility rooms and entryways… take your pick!

Libra Interiors Beaded Mirrored Round Wall Clock, £150, John Lewis

The great outdoors:

Bring some glamour to your outdoor space with a weather-proof mirror. When placed carefully in a courtyard or garden, mirrors can reflect light and greenery, making even the tiniest space feel larger. Just make sure it’s securely fixed and away from direct sun to avoid any accidents!

Round Metal Vintage Cream Mirror, £59.95, Melody Maison