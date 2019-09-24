Founded in 2010 by Jasmine Main, Main Interiors is one of the most exciting and forward thinking interior design studios in Bristol. They offer a unique service tailored specifically for each of their client’s requirements, whether it be home staging for sale or rental, show homes, new build and developments, HMOs, student accommodation and furniture packages or residential projects.

Main Interiors is comprised of a team of driven and passionate people who can take your project right from the development stages through to completion, easing the stress of design and increasing the value of your property. With a proven track record for success in creating some of the most unique interiors on view in Bristol today, Main Interiors pride themselves on offering an affordable solution to any interior design need.

384 Gloucester Road, Bristol BS7 8TR

07727 234570; maininteriordesign.com