At Noco Hair the aim is always to bring hairdressing to another level. With a focus on hair colouring, Corey and Noel are taking the Bristol salon scene by storm. Everything about this place emphasises attention to detail, from the Skandi interior using reclaimed Bristol wood, to the service which guarantees great hair in luxury surroundings. Located in the heart of Whiteladies Road this salon is bright and airy with a very friendly vibe. If you are looking for expert colour or cutting/style advice, pop down for a consultation during which the team will talk you though your perfect style.

For £10 off your first visit, sign up to the newsletter on the offers page of the website.

147 Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2QT

nocohair.com; 0117 403 0998