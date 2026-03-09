Interaction wins national green design award for Ecosurety’s Bristol HQ

Interaction has won a prestigious workplace design award for the ultra-sustainable offices it has created for Bristol packaging compliance company Ecosurety.

The 7,000 sq ft workplace at Picture House, in Colston Avenue, scooped the Sustainable Workplace Design of the Year accolade at the first-ever Workspace Design Awards. Launched at the Workspace Design Show in London, the awards celebrate exceptional workplace projects and design concepts.

Ecosurety’s new workspace, created by Bath-based workplace design firm Interaction, showcases the latest in sustainable design and features three distinct “biomes” which support different ways of working, depending on mood and job task. They include a rainforest biome which has an abundance of greenery and plants where employees can socialise and collaborate.

There is also a marine-themed area, which offers a refreshing space for teamwork with cool blues and sandy timbers, and a savanna zone featuring deep rooted plants and warmer tones, which provides a quieter space for focussed working.

The need to optimize resource use and minimise waste guided every design choice, with 99% of existing furniture, including the oak boardroom table, repurposed or refreshed. Materials include hemp lighting, cork acoustics, recycled fishing-net fabrics, and terrazzo for surfaces made from recycled white goods.

QR codes are situated throughout the office which enables employees to learn about the sustainable furniture and finishes used in its design. There is also a central office app that controls heating, lighting and room bookings which remembers personal temperature preferences.

Ecosurety’s HQ has achieved a top SKA Gold rating which is the highest environmental standard for commercial office fitouts awarded by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Sarah Pasquall, creative lead at Interaction, said: “Ecosurety operate the UK’s leading sustainable packaging compliance scheme, so their new headquarters needed to embody their sustainable mission while supporting an award-winning culture.

“The brief was clear – create a space that would be a physical manifestation of their values: innovative, transparent, and deeply sustainable. We rose to the challenge, delivering one of our most sustainable projects to date.

“Interaction was chosen as the design and build partner for this project because of our shared B Corp ethos and reputation for delivering people-focused, sustainable workplaces. A huge thank you to Ecosurety for trusting us to bring their vision of an ultra-sustainable, low-impact office to life.”

