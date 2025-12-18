Melvyn Roffe MBE has returned as Head of Haberdashers’ Monmouth School

Melvyn Roffe MBE, has completed his first term as Head at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School but this isn’t his first term at the school.

Melvyn Roffe MBE, has completed his first term as Head at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School. Except, it’s not actually his first half term because he served Monmouth School, one of the current school’s predecessors as Head of English and then Academic Deputy Head from 1993 to 2001. As Melvyn explains “when I arrived at the start of this term, I was simultaneously the new Head and also the longest serving member of the academic staff of the School, if you ignore the last 24 years when I’ve been away doing other things.”

Those “other things” include leading several prominent schools across the UK, Chairing two of the major independent schools’ organisations, the Boarding Schools Association and HMC – The Head’s Conference, leading an Academy Trust in Norfolk and picking up an MBE in this year’s Birthday Honours for “Services to Education and the Community in Edinburgh”, where he was Principal of George Watson’s College for ten years. He retains a link to Edinburgh through a role on the scientific advisory board of a project at the University of Edinburgh which is exploring the impact of pre-term birth on children’s attainment when they start school. Melvyn describes the experience of working with high powered medical researchers as “a little daunting” but adds “I hope I have added value to an incredibly important research project and in fact a paper which I have helped to co-author is due for publication in The Lancet in the new year. Not bad for an English graduate!”

So, with such a lot having happened since he left Monmouth in 2001, why come back? “Monmouth has always been a special place for my family and me. Both our adult children were born in Monmouthshire (and never let us forget that they are Welsh), and we have retained links in the area over the years. Few schools are as embedded in their community as the Haberdashers’ schools in Monmouth have always been and historically that has always been a

In June 2025 he was awarded an MBE for Services to Education and to Community Engagement, a testament to his long-standing contribution in the sector. “I am thrilled and humbled to be recognised in this way. Education has always been more than just a career for me … I have always believed young people thrive in schools that are integral to their communities.”

With a distinguished career in education leadership and a personal history with the school, Mr Roffe brings both experience and deep affection for the School.

A return home

Mr Roffe’s appointment marked a homecoming of sorts: “It’s thrilling to be back after 24 years,” he reflects in the podcast series Inside Haberdashers’ Monmouth (Link). He goes on to emphasise the connection between the school, its community and its location: “The connection between the school and town is vital.” Having served earlier in Monmouth in his career, he arrives with both a fresh vantage point and personal commitment to nurturing the School.

Mr Roffe previously served at Monmouth in the 1990s as Head of English and Director of Studies, and he and his wife Catherine have two adult children who are proudly Monmouthshire-born, making this return both professional and deeply personal.

A school with heritage and momentum

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School is rooted in a long and distinguished legacy. The School is fully co-educational, day and boarding, spanning ages 3 to 18.

Set in the beautifully scenic town of Monmouth, the school benefits from a large campus and boarding provision that combine the traditions of independent education with modern aspiration. With a thriving boarding community alongside day students, the School is the perfect springboard to prepare young people academically, and personally, in a fully inclusive environment.

A vision for the future

Under Mr Roffe’s leadership, the focus will sharpen on blending Haberdashers’ Monmouth’s traditions with contemporary educational demands. In his podcast conversation he emphasised the importance of communication with parents across all age-groups, and aligning curriculum, wellbeing and community.

His earlier writings reflect the same mindset: in a piece for School Management Plus he wrote that “education benefits society however it is paid for” and that schools “which are integral to their communities … are stronger for it.”

Reflecting on how to build upon Monmouth’s rich heritage, Melvyn elaborates: “Both Schools (Girls and Boys) had an incredible pedigree and achieved enormous success. Now, we have the opportunity to create something new that will make a lasting impact in this century and beyond, grounded in the school’s heritage.”

A thriving boarding and day community

With a vibrant boarding community alongside day pupils, Haberdashers’ Monmouth provides a distinctive education grounded in independence, friendship and personal responsibility. The School’s boarding houses and pastoral systems play a central role in supporting young people academically and personally, enabling them to flourish in a nurturing yet ambitious setting.

Reflecting on the value of boarding within the school’s life, Mr Roffe notes: “Boarding brings a unique richness to our community. It helps young people to grow in confidence, to build lifelong friendships and to feel part of something bigger than themselves. It adds breadth, warmth and energy to school life, and it is a tradition we are proud to continue and evolve.”

The School’s location in Monmouth, safe, picturesque and within reach of major centres, adds an additional layer of appeal for families seeking both opportunity and security in an inspiring setting.

Academic excellence and a community focus

Under Mr Roffe’s direction, the School will further emphasise academic excellence across all stages, while ensuring that every student is known, supported and encouraged. The leadership recognises that success is not simply measured by grades but by character, ethical engagement and readiness for life beyond school.

Equally, the community dimension cannot be overlooked. For Mr Roffe, “schools are not islands”. His own words underline the belief that a school “which is integral to its community” will offer richer opportunity for students and stronger connections with its place.

Looking ahead

As the academic year gains momentum, with Melvyn as Head, the School is set to write its next chapter with clarity, energy and aspiration. Mr Roffe’s leadership style, shaped by experience, grounded in community and rooted in education for the broader good – is providing an exciting chapter for Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.

You can listen to Melvyn in two Inside Haberdashers' Monmouth podcast episodes (available on Apple & Spotify) – the first as he welcomes listeners to the series and sets-out on his first term, the second is a reflection as his first term as Head but also outlining the plans for the future course of the school.

