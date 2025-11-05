My Bristol: Fiona Finn Teo, a multidisciplinarycreative, lettering artivist & sonic storyteller

Meet Fiona Finn Teo, a multidisciplinary creative, lettering artivist & sonic storyteller.

I am deeply enamoured by the collectivistic nature of our city, its eclectic arts scene, and the sheer easy access to nature for a non-driver! These things are so important to me, and are so scarce in Singapore (where I grew up) and London (where I lived for five years), so imagine my big sigh of relief when I finally landed here.



I work at Elevator Sound, and we were responsible for Machina Bristronica 2025 that took place in September at Document. It’s is an annual music tech festival that celebrates the love of synths, electronic music and audio visual technology. The main hall hosts exhibitors from around the world, where makers of groove boxes, drum machines, Eurorack modular synths, sensory musical toys and a variety of innovative musical instruments put their latest wares on display for attendees to play with. On the programme, we have discussion panels, talks, workshops, and live music that’s accompanied by live visuals. It’s one of my favourite times of the year because it’s where my art and music worlds collide, and the people who gather at this festival are of a certain ilk; with wonderfully curious minds and engaging spirits that fuel my own.



I feel truly inspired at the bi-monthly Letter Luvvers meet-up. Picture a demographic of signwriters, type/graphic designers, letterpress printers, calligraphers, engravers, lettering artists and other type enthusiasts gathering for a mid-week evening of a couple of short talks, followed by drinks and a mingle. I haven’t left a meet-up without my mind being expanded or massaged. Letter Luvvers is usually held at the Stag & Hounds in Old Market, and you can follow updates on Instagram (@letterluvvers).



A hidden gem I don’t mind telling you about is Basement Beer; it’s a micro pub on the corner of Upper York Street opposite Lakota. Ben (the owner) brews some of the most delicious beers I’ve ever had, and his team are lush. It’s a cosy space that’s perfect for an after work pint, and Ben’s monthly pub quiz is a hoot! It’s usually about a two-to-three-month turnaround on their menu, so there’s almost always something new to try whenever you pop in.



My favourite places to eat out include Ramen Ya – for no-nonsense Japanese comfort food – and Pasture, which is the best steak house in Bristol in my opinion, because you can taste the care and attention they put into their food. Also, it’s so easy to get stuffy around wines, but Charlie and his team at Kask make it so accessible for you to explore organic wine and their catalogue is gorgeous. Special shoutout to Wizzy Chung of Sky Kong Kong (RIP to that eatery) and Tiger Mum – I will eat anything she puts in front of me because she makes her food with the love of a mother and her warmth makes me homesick.



I’ve been invited to contribute to the RWA Secret Postcard Auction. The auction runs until 6 November (with postcards on display in the Kenny Gallery now), and the RWA will only reveal the respective artists to their work on 24 November. How exciting is that? I feel honoured and humbled to be involved alongside a long list of amazing artists from across the UK. I’ve also been brewing ideas and plans for some lettering workshops, which I hope to start running over the winter.



Follow Fiona on Instagram: @ffinniff for their music/life, @fyonafinn__ for their art and @fyonafinn.jpg for photography

