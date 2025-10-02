My Bristol: Lera Kunyk

Meet Lera Kunyk, an IT professional who finds inspiration in the city’s landmarks, community spirit and vibrant energy.

I first came to Bristol while living in Bath, after finding a role with Missing Link, a charity dedicated to supporting women. Working there gave me the chance to build strong connections in the city, both professionally and personally. Spending most of my days in Bristol, I quickly grew attached to its energy and community. My sister was also living here at the time, and I had a circle of Ukrainian friends in the city, which made Bristol feel even more like home.



Before moving to the UK, I completed my bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity at university in Ukraine. I was fortunate to find a role in the UK that aligned with my studies, which allowed me to start building my career in the field. Nearly a year ago, I transitioned to my current workplace in Bristol, and it has been an incredibly positive experience. My team is supportive, collaborative,and genuinely inspiring. The office environment is very welcoming, and that makes a big difference in enjoying what I do. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities to learn, which helps me grow professionally and expand my knowledge in the IT sector.



One of the first places I visited in Bristol was the Clifton Suspension Bridge, and I was immediately captivated by its stunning views. It left a lasting impression on meNot long after moving to the UK, I explored it with my boyfriend, which made the experience even more special. Another spot I love is Cabot Tower, where the climb rewards you with incredible panoramic views over the city. And finally, the Harbourside holds a special place in my heart; it was close to my first job, and I often spent my lunch breaks there enjoying the sunshine whenever I was lucky enough to get it. Each of these places reminds me of how welcoming and inspiring Bristol has been from the very beginning.



When I’m not working, I love spending time outdoors, whether it’s reading a book in the park or playing tennis. During the rainy season, I enjoy indoor activities that help me unwind, such as doing puzzles, painting, or practicing Pilates. These hobbies give me a chance to relax, recharge, and stay creative, no matter the weather.



One of my favourite experiences in Bristol is the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. Watching the colourful hot air balloons take to the sky at Ashton Court Estate is truly magical, with the beautiful parkland providing the perfect backdrop for the festival. I also love Perrett Park as a viewing spot, becuase the open space and the crowds of people sharing the moment make it feel lively and communal. Both locations have their own charm, and I enjoy them each in different ways, soaking in the colours, the energy, and the joy of the event.



When it comes to eating and drinking in Bristol, two places stand out for me. Dhamaka Restaurant is a favourite for its vibrant flavours and welcoming atmosphere, while Izakaya is my go-to for a relaxed evening with great food and drinks. Both spots never fail to make me feel at home and are perfect places to enjoy good company and a lively Bristol vibe.



I’m truly inspired by the support workers and volunteers I’ve met through local charities, like Missing Link. Seeing the dedication and care they put into helping women and families in need is incredibly moving. Their work not only makes a tangible difference in people’s lives but also gives me hope for a better, more compassionate community.



What I love most about living in Bristol is the city’s vibrant mix of culture, creativity, and community. From its stunning landmarks like the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Cabot Tower to the lively Harbourside and local markets, there’s always something inspiring to see or do. I also really appreciate how welcoming and friendly people are – it’s easy to feel part of the city. If I could change anything, it might be to have even more green spaces and pedestrian-friendly areas, which would make exploring the city on foot or enjoying time outdoors even more enjoyable.



Bristol often reminds me of my time in Chernihiv, where I studied for the last four years before moving to the UK. Both cities have a lively, festive energy, whether it’s people enjoying outdoor events, music in the streets, or families strolling through parks. I love spending time in Bristol’s green spaces and bustling areas, and it feels familiar in the same way Chernihiv did, full of warmth, community, and moments that make everyday life feel joyful.

