Canada can boast that it is among the world’s most breath-taking travel destinations, offering an unparalleled combination of majestic landscapes, diverse wildlife, and unique cultural experiences. So, how do you choose? The team at Miles Morgan Travel is well-travelled, as you can imagine, and has shared recommendations for Western Canada and Alaska from Travel Specialist Ella-Louise – versus the view from the East with Manager, Marie

The Rockies: A Jewel of Western Canada

No trip to Western Canada is complete without exploring the Canadian Rockies. Stretching across British Columbia and Alberta, this iconic mountain range offers endless opportunities for all travellers. Ella-Louise’s top tips include taking the world-famous Rocky Mountaineer luxury train, from Vancouver to Banff or vice versa, giving travellers a unique way to explore the country’s breathtaking landscapes.



The train offers two service levels: Gold Leaf and Silver Leaf, each designed to provide exceptional comfort and gourmet cuisine. Gold Leaf features a bi-level dome coach with unobstructed views from the upper deck, and Ella-Louise recommends the viewing platform for keen photographers (but don’t blink or you might miss the wildlife!), while Silver Leaf has large windows and a more intimate atmosphere.



What sets the Rocky Mountaineer apart is its focus on daylight travel, allowing passengers to be fully immersed in the awe-inspiring scenery. Whether it’s cascading waterfalls, glacier-fed rivers, or towering peaks. This train journey offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Canada’s natural beauty, making it a bucket-list adventure worth taking.

The Rockies Travelling through The Rockies





Ella-Louise loved her visit to the Banff National Park – one of the crown jewels of Western Canada, with stunning alpine scenery, turquoise glacial lakes and abundant wildlife. Staying in Banff, visitors can marvel at Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, two of the most photographed spots in Canada. Whether you’re paddling a canoe across the serene waters or hiking the surrounding trails, the beauty of these lakes is unforgettable. Jasper, located further north, provides a more rugged and remote experience. En route from Banff to Jasper, visit the Columbia Ice field, one of the largest non-polar ice fields in the world. Tourists can walk on the Athabasca Glacier or take in panoramic views from the Glacier Skywalk. The dark skies of Jasper are also ideal for stargazing, with the park designated as a Dark Sky Preserve.



No trip to Western Canada can be considered complete without experiencing the coastal beauty of Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Vancouver is a vibrant city nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the mountains and an ideal starting point for exploring Western Canada with lots of history, culture and great cuisine for visitors.



Ella-Louise suggests a bicycle ride around Stanley Park, enjoying fresh seafood in Granville Island, or taking a gondola ride up Grouse Mountain for sweeping city views. Just a ferry ride away, or a short but scenic seaplane journey, Vancouver Island offers a completely different experience. Victoria, the island’s capital, boasts charming British architecture and the world-famous Butchart Gardens. Don’t miss the opportunity to go whale watching here, with humpback, gray and orca whales frequently spotted – or for a wilder side of the island, and perhaps bear spotting in their natural habitat, then Tofino is a haven for surfers and nature lovers.

Rocky Mountaineer luxury train



Alaska: The Last Frontier

Many visitors add on a relaxing cruise after a tour of the Canadian Rockies. Cruise lines offer the coastal route of the Inside Passage, sailing through the fjords of British Colombia, and then north towards Alaska – the land of untamed wilderness and dramatic landscapes. Cruises to Alaska leave Vancouver almost every day in the high season – June to August – as mild weather and long daylight hours mean perfect conditions for seeing more wildlife.



This US state is renowned for its glaciers, fjords, and wildlife, including grizzly and black bears, moose, caribou, wolves and bald eagles. These journeys wind through narrow waterways, giving close-up views of glaciers and marine life. Ports of call like Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway offer a glimpse into the state’s history, with gold rush towns and Native Alaskan culture – don’t miss the totem pole parks and cultural performances dedicated to preserving the history of these first nations. Ella would summarise that “from the towering Rocky Mountains to the icy wilderness of Alaska, these regions are perfect for holidaymakers seeking adventure, natural beauty, and a deep connection to the great outdoors”.

Toronto skyline at sunset



The View from the East

Eastern Canada is a dynamic region that blends natural wonders, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for travellers. From the French-speaking charm of Quebec – a UNESCO World Heritage Site that feels like stepping into a European fairy tale –to the cosmopolitan energy of Toronto and iconic Niagara Falls, the region offers diverse experiences and unforgettable attractions.



Marie suggests to start your journey walking the cobblestone streets of Old Quebec, lined with historic buildings, boutiques, and cafés, which are perfect for exploring on foot. Visit the iconic Château Frontenac, the most photographed hotel in the world, and take a stroll along the Dufferin Terrace for panoramic views of the St. Lawrence River. Next, head to Montreal, blending old-world charm with modern flair. Old Montreal is a cultural hub, with its historic Notre-Dame Basilica, quaint streets and lively waterfront. Foodies will love the city’s diverse culinary scene – Marie recommends the iconic smoked meat sandwiches at Schwartz’s Deli and the authentic bagels at St-Viateur. Festivals are a staple of Montreal’s culture, with events like the Montreal Jazz Festival drawing global audiences.



Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is a bustling cultural hub with something for everyone. Visitors can start their journey at the CN Tower, one of the world’s tallest free-standing structures, providing panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario. Marie suggests taking a plane ride from a local airport to see Toronto and the CN Tower from a different angle. For art and history enthusiasts, the Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario showcase world-class collections. Toronto’s diversity is reflected in its neighbourhoods like Chinatown, Little Italy and Kensington Market, with cuisine to match the vibrant street life here.



For shopping, the Eaton Centre and the Distillery District are where you will find everything from high-end brands to arts and crafts shopping. Marie recommends sports fans can catch a major league baseball game in spring and summer, with the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, or see the Maple Leafs play ice hockey in the autumn and winter at Scotiabank Arena.

CN Tower Downtown Toronto

Stanley Park, Vancouver





Niagara Falls: A natural wonder and just a 90-minute drive or short train ride from Torontos’ Union station, Niagara Falls is a must-see destination. The majestic falls consist of three waterfalls: Horseshoe Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, creating a stunning natural spectacle. Tourists can get up close with the falls on a Hornblower boat tour, or explore the misty viewing platforms along the Niagara Parkway. Beyond the falls, the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, is well worth a visit, renowned for its wineries, and the Clifton Hill entertainment district, filled with restaurants and amusements.



Visiting Toronto and Niagara Falls offers an unforgettable blend of vibrant welcoming city and awe-inspiring natural beauty, making them essential stops on any Canadian itinerary.

Marie celebrated a big birthday at Niagara Falls and followed it up with a road trip, stopping off in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City. She comments: “Canada is one of the most beautiful countries I’ve ever visited – the untouched wilderness, dramatic landscapes and scenery were definitely my highlights.”



