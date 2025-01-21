Randox Health Opens New Clinic in Holland & Barrett, Bristol Cabot Circus

Discover the Secret to a Healthier You Today

Randox Health, a global leader in preventative healthcare, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Holland & Barrett, Bristol Cabot Circus. This partnership brings Randox’s advanced health testing services directly to the heart of Bristol, providing a convenient and accessible way for customers to take control of their health and well-being.

For over 40 years, Randox have been at the forefront of innovation in diagnostics and healthcare. Known for cutting-edge technology and comprehensive health testing panels, Randox Health have revolutionised the way people monitor and manage their health. The new clinic offers a wide range of advanced health tests designed to empower individuals with knowledge on their current health and potential future health risks.

Elevate your Everyday with Health Insights

The mission is simple: to provide customers with actionable insights into your health. With a variety of comprehensive health tests available, you can discover detailed information about your body and overall well-being, enabling you to make informed decisions about your health and lifestyle. Check out some of the most popular health tests that are offered in the Bristol clinic:

Everyman | Everywoman: Unlock the power of personalised health insights with a full body health test. With a quick clinic visit, you will receive a wealth of data covering up to 150 data points across essential health areas in an easy-to-understand report. Repeat testing is also included after 6 months, allowing you to track your health data.

Discovery: The comprehensive Discovery test covers all the areas you need to get a better understanding of your personal health status, allowing preventative action to be taken early to help optimise your wellbeing. With 1 full health check, measure up to 150 data points linked to key health areas.

Signature: Investigate up to 350 data points with the range of the world’s most comprehensive health programmes. Choose between 3 different health tests, all of which investigate areas such as stress health, tumour markers, and neurological markers.

Nutrition & Lifestyle DNA: Explore the connection between your diet, lifestyle, and DNA to better understand how your body responds to nutrition, exercise, and other lifestyle factors. With a personalised DNA test, you can unlock your genetic blueprint and gain tailored nutrition and lifestyle insights that empower you to make healthier choices.

Specialised Health Panels: From heart health and diabetes risk to nutritional deficiencies and hormonal health panels, Randox Health offer a wide range of targeted tests to address any specific health concerns you may have.

Results from all Randox Health tests provide quantitative, scientific data in an easy-to-read colour coded report, allowing you to establish your health baseline and truly understand your body.

At Randox Health, our aim is to give people the tools and knowledge they need to take control of their own health. This means helping them to identify risk factors as soon as possible and then take science-based steps to improve their long-term health. Pioneering preventative healthcare, which is all about early diagnosis, relies upon the highly sensitive and extensive biomarker tests used by Randox Health. Developed using Randox Technologies, and capable of measuring hundreds of biomarkers for the whole body, this allows preventative action against any future illnesses you may be at risk of.

Why Choose Randox Health?

Over 40 years of innovation: As part of the larger Randox family, we continually invest in research and development to create pioneering diagnostic tests. Our innovations include Biochip Array Technology and other cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to deliver rapid and accurate results for various medical conditions.

Expert support: From the moment you book your test to when you receive your results, our team of experts is there to guide and support you. With a rating of 4.5/5 on Trustpilot, customer care and support are at our forefront.

Convenience and accessibility: Our new clinic in Bristol Cabot Circus makes it easier than ever to access our vast range of health tests. Located within Holland & Barrett, the clinic offers a convenient, central location.

Empower Yourself with Preventative Healthcare

It is estimated the average person spends 20 years in poor health. Randox Health is redefining the future of healthcare by shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. In a world where chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health issues are on the rise, our innovative approach is crucial in helping people live longer, healthier lives. The World Health Organisation estimates that noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and respiratory disease could all be prevented. At the core of Randox Health’s philosophy is the belief that early detection is the key to effective healthcare. By identifying potential health issues early, we enable individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions to help protect their future health.

Visit Randox Health in Holland & Barrett Today

Don’t wait to take control of your health. Visit our new clinic in Holland & Barrett, Bristol Cabot Circus, and discover how advanced health testing can help you elevate your everyday life.

