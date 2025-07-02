The Wild, Wilde West: a chat with pop icon Kim Wilde ahead of Bristol Pride

Pop icon Kim Wilde (who we’ve got an exclusive chat with) performing in town is just one of the hundreds of reasons to get excited about this year’s Bristol Pride. The city is well and truly awash with loud and proud talent who are talking, performing and educating minds and imaginations throughout Pride season – ensuring their legacy lingers long after the party’s over…

Bristol is about to get a whole lot louder, prouder and more fabulous as Bristol Pride returns to The Downs on Saturday 12 July. Expect more than 200 performers across five stages, with a line-up that shines with pure star power. Headlining the Main Stage is none other than alt-pop maverick Allie X, bringing her cinematic soundscapes to Bristol for the very first time. The afternoon gets a glitter-drenched throwback courtesy of Kim Wilde (pictured above), delivering anthemic ‘80s nostalgia alongside some new tracks, while Eurodance queen Cascada turns up the BPM with her euphoric bangers. Add in iconic performances from Ultra Naté, Tom Rasmussen, and rising queer talents like Anthony Lexa, Jason Kwan and VOYA, and you’ve got a stage that reads like the hottest queer playlist of the year.



Over at the fabulous Cabaret Stage, it’s drag heaven. International queen and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes leads a fierce pack of performers, including the likes of Alfie Ordinary, Sonofa Tutu and Miss Jam Tart, ensuring non-stop sequins, sass and sparkle. Meanwhile, the Uplift Stage, Dance Performance Stage and a vibrant Circus Big Top serve everything from high-energy dance and spoken word to aerial artistry and immersive acts, all curated to celebrate queer joy in every form. The day kicks off with the vibrant Pride Parade at 10am, departing from Castle Park and snaking through the city in a riot of colour and solidarity before heading to the festival site on Clifton Down.With a two-week programme of comedy, theatre, circus and sport, plus the unmissable Parade March through the city, Bristol Pride is set to be the summer’s boldest celebration of love and identity.





Bristol’s Pride Parade marches through the city centre.

Photo by Dan Regan.



We sat down with Kim Wilde ahead of her performance to talk pop, pride and why she still loves hitting the stage…

What do you love about performing for Pride audiences, and do you enjoy supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through your music and appearances?



“I’ve played at several Pride gigs and always feel a special connection with my LGBTQ+ crowd. Me and my fabulous band are excited and we’re making sure the show is as colourful and glorious as our audience is.”



You’re playing the coveted ‘Afternoon Legend’ slot – what energy will you be bringing to the Bristol crowd?



“We shall be serving ATTITUDE AND JOY and rising to the occasion for a Poptastic experience!”



How’s the experience touring this time around been? Have you learnt any tricks over the years to transform life on the road for the better?



“Touring just gets better and better these days. I have an amazing band who have worked with me for many years, as well as my brilliant brother Ricky Wilde and my niece Scarlett Wilde. I have an excellent crew stage side and out front, making sure we look and sound amazing. Not least of all, I have an audience who have grown up with me, who bring so much joy and love to every gig.”



Congratulations on the success of your latest album Closer! How has the creative process of putting music out in your 60s differed to in your 20s?



“The pressure is off! No more fretting about Top of the Pops appearances or chart positions. Ricky, Scarlett and I feed off each other’s energy and passion for POP. Closer is a joy to perform and fits perfectly beside our older songs.”



Do you have a favourite track on the new album and why?



“Midnight Train was a banger from the moment Ricky played it to me, but I have to say Love Is Love is fabulous and challenging to sing… and I LOVE a challenge.”



What’s currently your absolute favourite song to perform?



“Love Is Love! Ricky has been working on some banging remixes to be added to the Deluxe Closer later this year. Love has no copyright, it belongs equally to everyone on this planet, and I like to think beyond this planet also.”



If you could bring one fashion trend back from the 80s, and leave one behind forever, what would they be?



“Shoulder pads got WAY out of control although I support some subtle shoulder enhancement. I’d bring back the mullet hair style, originally inspired by Linda McCartney and Rod Stewart in the ‘70s and then reimagined in the ‘80s… it is timeless!”





Photography by Chris Cooper/ ShotAway/ www.ShotAway.com/ #shotawaydotcom



Have you spent much time in Bristol when you’re not performing, and if so, what do you like to do here, and do you have any great memories of the city you’d be able to share?



“I did my very first UK gig in Bristol. The crowd were just superb and have been anytime I’ve returned. I’m very excited about performing at Bristol Pride, I’ve had some new costumes made especially and can’t wait to see all those lovely faces.”



Has your interest in gardening ever influenced your creative process in any way?



“I think any creative pursuit inspires everything you do, especially every song you sing or write. Gardening is one of the most rewarding and beautiful cornerstones of my life and is often referenced somehow in my music.”



You’ve spoken openly about being happier and more joyful now than when you were younger – what do you love most about thriving in your 60s?



“I love how healthy I feel. I’m in the gym regularly or cold plunging and dog walking. Giving up alcohol 10 years ago was also the best thing I’ve ever done for my long term strength, both physically and mentally.”



You mentioned ‘beyond this planet’ earlier. After a strange experience in 2009 in your Hertfordshire garden, have you had any more alien encounters?



“I’ve not again seen the bright soundless spheres that hovered over my garden, but I’m ‘always looking up to the stars and not down at my feet’, as Stephen Hawking said.”



