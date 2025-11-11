Recipes with Melissa Blease: 4 Fully-loaded Hot Dogs

New York Deli Dogs (makes 4)

Mix 2 tbsp mayonnaise, 2 tbsp tomato ketchup and 2 tbsp creamed horseradish sauce together in a small bowl and line 4 split hot dog buns with slices of Swiss cheese (eg. Emmenthal or Jarlsberg). Cook 8 thin frankfurters according to the instructions on the packet and plonk 2 into each cheese-lined bun. Top with the mayonnaise, sauerkraut (from a jar), chopped gherkins and American mustard.

Buffalo Dogs (makes 4)

In a medium-sized frying pan over a medium-high heat, fry 1 large, peeled, chopped onion with a little salt until sticky and caramelised. Blend 75g blue cheese with 75g soured cream and 2 tbsp mayonnaise. Add 1 celery stick (chopped), stir well and season to taste. Cook 4 hot dog sausages of your choice according to the instructions on the packet. Split 4 hot dog buns and fill each with a sausage, the blue cheese sauce and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Top with the sticky onions.

Tex-Mex Dogs (makes 4)

In a medium-sized frying pan over a medium-high heat, gently fry 1 small onion in a little olive oil until soft and just turning translucent. Add 2 chopped tomatoes and 2 tsp chipotle paste (or 1 level tbsp smoked paprika) and continue to cook for 2 minutes before adding 200g refried beans to the pan and stirring well to heat through. Cook 4 fat frankfurters according to the instructions on the packet, split 4 hot dog buns and plonk a hot sausage in each bun. Spoon the bean mixture over the hot dogs and top with grated cheddar and chopped jalapeños.

Kimchi Dogs (makes 4)

Mix 3 tbsp mayonnaise with 1 tbsp gochujang, 1 tsp runny honey and a splash of white wine vinegar. Cook 4 fat frankfurters according to the instructions on the packet and split 4 hot dog rolls (brioche or sesame seeded buns work well here). Quickly flash-fry the cooked frankfurters in a griddle pan to create a tasty char while you line each split bun with a generous tumble of kimchi (from a jar). Plonk a charred frankfurter on top of the kimchi and drizzle with the spicy mayo and a smattering of grated carrot.

