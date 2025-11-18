Recipes with Melissa Blease: Carrot and Parsnip Dauphinoise

This seasonal, indulgent root vegetable dauphinoise adds elegance to a Sunday roast, elevates classic sausage and mash to stellar heights and is absolutely delicious served hot with cold roast ham and pickles.

Ingredients (serves 6)

500g carrots, peeled and sliced

6 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed or grated

2 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp dried sage

2 tbsp plain flour

200ml vegetable stock

400ml double cream

500g parsnips, peeled and sliced

50g parmesan or pecorino, finely-grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 4. Melt a generous knob of butter in a large, lidded saucepan over a medium heat and saute the carrots, garlic, thyme and sage for 2-3 minutes. Add 2 tbsp water, reduce the heat to medium-low, then cover and cook for 8 minutes

Add the flour to the pan and cook, stirring continuously, for 1-2 minutes before gradually stirring the stock and the cream into the mixture. Add the parsnips, season well then simmer gently for 5 minutes (stirring occasionally).

Transfer to a baking dish, scatter the cheese across the top, cover loosely with foil (peaking the foil in the centre so it doesn’t stick to the top of the dauphinoise) and bake for 30 minutes before removing the foil, increasing the oven temperature to 200c/gas mark 6 and baking for a further 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender when pierced with a knife and the top is golden and bubbling. Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

