Recipes with Melissa Blease: Apple and Blackberry Crumble Muffins

Two of October’s fabulous fruits bought together in perfect muffin harmony. You could, if you so wish, use blueberries instead of blackberries – and you could, should the urge take you, serve your muffins warm with custard as a comforting pudding.

Ingredients (makes 12 muffins)

For the crumble topping

25g butter

25g self-raising flour

25g soft brown or demerara sugar

For the muffins:

300g self-raising flour

190g caster sugar

210ml semi-skimmed milk

1 large egg, beaten

100g butter, melted

1 large Bramley apple, peeled, cored and chopped into blackberry-sized chunks

150g blackberries

Method

To make the crumble topping: use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and ‘work’ the mixture, still using your fingertips, until it forms little nuggets. Set to one side.

To make the muffins: line a muffin tin with 12 muffin cases. Whisk the egg, milk and melted butter together in a jug and tip the flour and sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined (it’s fine if it’s still a bit lumpy.) Add the apple and blackberries and stir again.

Distribute the mixture between the muffin cases, sprinkle with the crumble topping and bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden on top. Allow to cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes before serving warm or cold.

