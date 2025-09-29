Recipes with Melissa Blease: Homity Pie

Readers of a certain, erm, vintage might remember London’s iconic vegetarian/wholefood restaurant Cranks, the original incarnation of which opened in Carnaby Street in 1961 and, by 1968, had a further 16 branches across London. Of the Cranks menu, their signature Homity Pie – a humble but sensationally satisfying concoction of hearty vegetables, silky double cream and strong cheese, served in a wholemeal pastry case – became Cranks’ founder David Canter’s signature dish… and it’s still easy to see why this cosy, autumnal, meat-free lunch or supper dish trended way before the phrase ‘plant-based’ entered our lexicon.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

1 x 375g pack ready-made, all-butter shortcrust pastry (or make homemade wholemeal pastry for the full-on Cranks experience)

2 tbsp butter

2 onions, peeled and chopped

2 leeks, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 tsp dried thyme

700g well-seasoned mashed potato

100g baby spinach leaves

200ml double cream

A pinch of nutmeg

180g mature Cheddar cheese

3-4 spring onions, finely-sliced

Method

Unroll the shortcrust pastry sheet and use it to line a deep, lightly-greased 23cm pie tin. Trim the straggly edges and put in the fridge to chill while you preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 6 (popping a flat baking tray in the oven while you’re at it) and make the filling:

Heat the butter in a large saucepan and sauté the onions and leeks for around 10-15 minutes until soft and sticky, adding the garlic and dried thyme for the last couple of minutes of cooking time.

Remove from the heat, tip into a large bowl, and add the mashed potatoes, cream, spinach, nutmeg and 90g of the grated cheese. Stir well to thoroughly combine.

Sprinkle most of the reserved cheese across the base of the pastry case and top with the onion/leek/potato mixture. Scatter with the remaining reserved cheese and the spring onions (if using) and bake on the hot baking tray for around 35-45 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling and browning on top.

Allow to settle for around 10 minutes before serving with seasonal veg and/or a crisp, well-dressed salad.

