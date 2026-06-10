Recipes with Melissa Blease: Avocado Pesto Spaghetti

Speedy summer supper sorted!

Ingredients (serves 4)

450g spaghetti

1 large avocado

The juice of ½ lemon

1 packet of fresh basil, roughly torn

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

4 tbsp olive oil

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

50g Parmesan (or vegetarian/vegan alternative), finely grated

To serve: Parmesan shavings

Method

Cook the spaghetti according to the instructions on the packet. Meanwhile, halve and stone the avocado and put the flesh into a food processor or blender with the lemon juice, basil, garlic and olive oil and pulse to create a rough-textured sauce. Plop into a bowl and add the chilli and grated parmesan; stir well and season to taste.

Drain the cooked pasta (reserving 2 tbsp of the cooking water) and tip back into the warm pan. Add the sauce and stir through the pasta using tongs, adding the reserved pasta cooking water to ‘loosen’ as you go.

Serve in heated bowls topped with Parmesan shavings and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper.

Discover more of Melissa’s recipes