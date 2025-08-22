Recipes with Melissa Blease: Chicken Kyiv

A retro classic for very good reason: hot garlic and parsley butter oozing out of tender chicken breasts encased in a crispy crumb – what’s not to love?

Originating in Russia in the 18th century before gaining iconic status in the UK in the late 1970s, Chicken Kiev, as it was called back then, was Marks and Spencer’s first ever ready meal, hitting the shelves in 1979 and still topping their best seller charts today. But you can make your own version at home – with no deep frying involved.

Ingredients (serves 2)

100g softened butter

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed or grated

½ tsp cayenne pepper

3 tbsp freshly-chopped parsley

2 large, skinless chicken breasts

150g breadcrumbs (preferably panko)

To serve: creamy mash; seasonal greens

Method

Beat the butter, garlic, cayenne pepper, parsley and a little salt together until thoroughly combined and spoon into a piping bag fitted with a large plain nozzle (or, put the butter mixture into a plastic food bag, twist the bag to push it into one corner and snip the tip off the end to create a ‘nozzle).

Using a sharp knife, make a deep, wide pocket in the thickest end of each chicken breast (taking care not to cut all the way through the flesh) then fill each pocket with as much of the butter mixture as possible.

Sprinkle the flour onto a plate, beat the eggs in a bowl and break up the panko breadcrumbs using your hands or pulse in a food processor (you want fine crumbs for this recipe), then sprinkle the crumbs onto another plate.

Dip each chicken breast first in the flour, then into the beaten egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs until completely coated. Place the coated chicken breasts onto a plate, cover, then chill in the fridge for at least 20 minutes, or until you’re ready to cook.

When the chicken breasts have chilled, preheat the oven to 180c/gas mark 5 and heat a little vegetable oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Fry the kyivs for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown all over. Season with salt then transfer to a roasting tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through (the juices should run clear when the thickest part of the meat is pierced with a skewer, but take care not to pierce the chicken all the way through to the buttery centre – we want to avoid leaks!).

Serve immediately with creamy mash and seasonal greens.