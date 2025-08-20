Nuffield Health To Continue as Official Medical Partner to Bristol Bears

Nuffield Health will continue as Official Medical Partner to Bristol Bears and Bristol Bears Women for another two seasons.

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital has provided both teams with access to state-of-the-art facilities and given all players a direct route to scanning and diagnostic services immediately after injury.

Additionally, through a support network of some of the most highly-regarded specialist surgeons in the South West, injured players have been able to receive the treatment they need immediately, and correctly and safely manage their injury and return to training as soon as possible.

Most notably, and as documented in the collaborated ‘Road to Recovery’ online video series, the expertise of consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Mr Jonathan Webb, played an instrumental role in the recovery of fly-half AJ MacGinty’s meniscus tear, allowing him to return for the latter stages of the season.

Adam Roberts, Head of Medical Services at Bristol Bears said:

“It’s been a pleasure working with Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital.

“Having such a premium facility so close to the Bears’ High Performance Centre is invaluable, and the responsiveness of the hospital team is second to none. The feedback from players has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to continue building on this valuable relationship with Nuffield Health in the seasons ahead.”

Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital’s Director of Operations, David Wynne-Jones, also commented, saying:

“I’m thrilled to share how excited we are to continue our partnership with Bristol Bears. As a proud Bears fan myself, this collaboration holds personal significance, and I’m passionate about the opportunity to support the team – both on and off the pitch.

“This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence, resilience, and community spirit – and through our premium facilities and dedicated clinical teams, we’re committed to providing the highest standard of care to the players, helping them stay at the top of their game.

“We look forward to another season of collaboration, innovation, and success. Up the Bears!”

As the UK’s largest healthcare charity, for over 65 years, Nuffield Health’s team of experts have been working together to make the nation fitter, healthier, happier and stronger, all for the public benefit. Today, it runs a network of 36 hospitals, and 110 fitness and wellbeing clubs – including two across Bristol, in Stoke Gifford and Clifton. The charity also runs medical centres, free charitable community programmes, and workplace wellbeing healthcare services across the UK.

Through this network, Nuffield Health offers a range of services, including physiotherapy, GP services, comprehensive health assessments, personal training, diagnostics and hospital treatment.

bristolbearsrugby.com | nuffieldhealth.com