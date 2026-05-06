Recipes with Melissa Blease: Open Asparagus Lasagne with Crispy Serrano Ham

Make the most of British asparagus season while it lasts with this elegant, sophisticated yet super-easy pasta dish.

If you’re cooking for two, use just 4 lasagne sheets but make the same amount of sauce — it’ll keep in the fridge in a sealed container for up to 2 days and is delicious served on toasted muffins and topped with poached eggs for a luxurious brunch.

To make a vegetarian version, omit the Serrano ham and top with lightly-toasted white breadcrumbs for texture.

Ingredients (serves 4)

120g Serrano ham

2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated

125ml dry white wine

100g frozen petits pois

250ml crème fraîche

1 bunch of asparagus spears (woody ends snapped off)

40g finely-grated parmesan

1 tbsp capers

The finely-grated zest of half a lemon

8 fresh egg lasagne sheets, sliced in half vertically

To serve: extra parmesan; freshly-ground black pepper

Method

Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Chop the asparagus spears into 2cm pieces and blanch in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes. Drain well, refresh under a cold tap, drain again and set to one side.

Heat a little olive oil in a large frying pan and fry the Serrano ham until golden and crispy. Use tongs to transfer to a kitchen paper-lined plate and set to one side.In the same frying pan, gently fry the garlic for 30 seconds then add the wine and allow to bubble down for a minute or so before adding the frozen peas and crème fraîche. Season well, bring to a gentle simmer and add the blanched asparagus, parmesan, capers and lemon zest to the pan.

While the asparagus sauce is simmering, bring another pan of salted water to the boil and cook the lasagne sheets for 2 minutes. Drain well before using tongs to place a lasagne sheet on each of 4 warmed plates. Divide half the asparagus sauce across the four sheets then top each with another lasagne sheet, the rest of the asparagus sauce and the crispy ham. Serve immediately, drizzled with a little extra-virgin olive oil, more grated parmesan and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper.

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