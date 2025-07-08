Recipes with Melissa Blease: Salmon and Prawn Tacos with Pomegranate Salsa and Avocado Crema



A fresh, lively flavour explosion with a Mexican summer fiesta vibe. Adding pomegranate seeds to a classic salsa adds a vibrant flavour bomb, while the Avocado Crema is a sophisticated (but simple!) alternative to guacamole.

Ingredients (serves 4)

260g salmon fillets, skinned and cut into 2cm cubes

150g raw king prawns, deveined

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 small red chilli, finely sliced (deseed if you want to turn the heat down)

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil

For the Pomegranate Salsa:

2-3 large ripe tomatoes, diced

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

100g pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large handful coriander, finely sliced

For the Avocado Crema:

1 avocado

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp soured cream

1 small red chilli, finely sliced (deseed if you want to turn the heat down)

1 tbsp lime juice

To serve: corn tacos or mini tortillas; lime wedges

Method

Place the salmon and prawns in a bowl with the paprika, cumin, chilli, crushed garlic clove, lime juice and olive oil. Toss gently until the salmon and prawns are well coated, then cover and leave to marinade at room temperature for 20 minutes.

To make the Pomegranate Salsa: mix the chopped tomatoes with the crushed garlic clove, pomegranate seeds, olive oil and coriander. Add the lime juice, stir well and season to taste.

To make the Avocado Crema: mash/blend the avocado flesh with the mayonnaise, soured cream and chilli.

Heat a little vegetable oil in a non-stick pan, add the marinated salmon and prawns and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the salmon is cooked but still moist and the prawns have turned pink and are lightly charred.

Warm the tacos according to the instructions on the packet. Tumble the salmon and prawns onto a warm serving platter and serve alongside the tacos, Pomegranate Salsa and Avocado Crema, garnished with lime wedges and fresh coriander and accompanied, perhaps, by an ice-cold Mexican beer.