Recipes with Melissa Blease: Speedy Store Cupboard Summer Feast

Spicy Bean Patties (serves 4)
Tip 2 x 400g tins of butter, kidney or cannellini beans (drained, but no need to rinse) into a large bowl and roughly mash with a potato masher. Add 2-3 tbsp flour, a couple of handfuls of breadcrumbs, smatterings of cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, dried mint, red chilli flakes to taste and 1-2 tbsp mango chutney. Mix well to combine, then form the mixture into 4 patties (coat the patties in breadcrumbs if you prefer a crispy texture). Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, drizzle with vegetable oil and fry the patties for a few minutes on each side until nicely browned.
Garlic Flatbreads (makes 4 large/8 small flatbreads)
Tip 280g self raising flour into a large bowl. Add 250g Greek yoghurt and stir well to combine and form a dough. Tip the dough out onto a lightly-floured surface and knead for a couple of minutes. Form the dough into a thick sausage shape and cut into four (or eight) equally-sized pieces and flatten each piece to create a flatbread. Preheat a large, non-stick frying pan, drizzle with a smidgen of oil and cook the flatbreads on both sides until just getting crisp and gnarly. Brush with lashings of garlic butter and keep warm until serving.
Guacamole
Using a rolling pin, pulverise 1 large, ripe tomato to a pulp on a board and tip into a bowl. Add the lightly mashed flesh from 2-3 ripe avocados and mix well. Add the juice of 1 large lime, a handful of chopped coriander, 1 finely-chopped red onion and 1 finely-chopped red or green chilli (deseeded if you want to turn the heat down). Roughly mash everything together and season to taste. Cover with cling film and chill until needed but bring back to room temperature before serving.
Vanilla Ice Cream (serves 8)
Whisk 200ml of sweetened condensed milk, 600ml double cream and 1 tsp vanilla extract until thick and quite stiff, a bit like clotted cream (an electric whisk comes in very handy here!). Scrape into a freezer container or a large loaf tin, cover with cling film, freeze until solid and serve with fresh fruit.