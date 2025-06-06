Recipes with Melissa Blease: Speedy Store Cupboard Summer Feast

Garlic Flatbreads (makes 4 large/8 small flatbreads)

Tip 280g self raising flour into a large bowl. Add 250g Greek yoghurt and stir well to combine and form a dough. Tip the dough out onto a lightly-floured surface and knead for a couple of minutes. Form the dough into a thick sausage shape and cut into four (or eight) equally-sized pieces and flatten each piece to create a flatbread. Preheat a large, non-stick frying pan, drizzle with a smidgen of oil and cook the flatbreads on both sides until just getting crisp and gnarly. Brush with lashings of garlic butter and keep warm until serving.