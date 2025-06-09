Stephen Merchant sells childhood ‘Star Wars’ collection to support Ashton Park school 

Actor and comedian Stephen Merchant has raised over £5,000 for Ashton Park School in Bristol by auctioning off his cherished childhood Star Wars collection.

All proceeds from the sale — which included more than 30 lots of vintage action figures and playsets — have been donated directly to Ashton Park School, where Merchant’s niece and nephew are currently students. The school is fundraising to build a new outdoor learning and social space to support lessons, activities and events.

Merchant, best known for co-creating The Office and Extras, grew up in Hanham and has remained connected to his roots in Bristol. His latest series, The Outlaws, was also filmed in his hometown.

The collection went under the hammer at Auctioneum Ltd on May 19, with initial estimates between £300 and £500. However, enthusiastic bidding from Star Wars fans helped the sale skyrocket past £5,000 — a result described as “out-of-this-world” by auctioneer Andrew Stowe.

Richard Uffendell, Headteacher of Ashton Park School comments: “We’re extremely grateful to Stephen Merchant, for whom I’m a huge fan, for choosing to support Ashton Park. This donation will provide the firm foundations for a new outdoor learning and social space which will benefit thousands over students over the years to come.”

Stephen first saw The Empire Strikes Back at the age of six, an experience that sparked his lifelong love of cinema. Now, decades later, that same collection is helping inspire the next generation of learners at Ashton Park School.

