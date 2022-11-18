For those that may not have heard the news, the iconic Harrods, which has been based in Knightsbridge since 1849, opened a branch of H Beauty at Cribbs Causeway in April, where it has successfully been playing host to a number of great beauty launches. From a Dior pop-up store to an exclusive blow-dry salon, H Beauty is a glorious treasure trove of products from beauty’s biggest brands.

Always on the lookout for ways to further elevate its customers’ experience, H Beauty last week welcomed “the UK’s most talked about premium nail salon brand”, Townhouse, to its store. Known for its celebrity clientele, which includes Emilia Clarke, Kim Cattrall and even Canadian rapper Drake, Townhouse has brought its Instagram-worthy manicures, minimal nail art and the chicest of interiors to Bristol just in time for the festive party season, and we couldn’t help but book ourselves in for one of its signature treatments.

Mesmerised by the marble finishing, spoiled for choice with a menu of hot coffees and bubbling alcoholic drinks, and impressed by the digital colour libraries, Townhouse provides the ultimate modern-day pamper experience from the outset.Free of the often overpowering scents of nail polish remover, the beauty boutique is a scene of serenity. Nail expert Jess showed off her skills with a meticulous application of the Pudding Lane gel polish – just one of 150+ colours to choose from, many named after London locations. With beautiful aromatic products to hand, including cuticle care oils and moisturisers, I was left feeling refreshed in moments. The salon also offers a vegan range of elegant polishes that slide on like silk.

Townhouse doesn’t stop at manicures, however; customers can treat themselves to a pedicure, a nail strengthening treatment, or gel enhancements – a non-toxic alternative to acrylics – to name just a few. What’s more, customers also have access to the salon’s acclaimed seasonal nail art collections and three exclusive Harrods-inspired designs. If you’re looking to replicate Hailey Bieber’s ‘chrome glazed donut’ manicure this season, you know where to go.

All in all, a fabulous experience – book an appointment while you can at: harrods.com

Note: To celebrate the opening, Townhouse is currently offering its renowned beauty gift bags with each booking, including products from SLIP, 111 Skin, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Huda Beauty, Dermalogica, Fresh, Malin+Goetz & Dry Bar. Plus, Mirabeau is providing complimentary beverages so clients can enjoy their treatment with a Belle Année Rosé! While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Plus: 25% off your first treatment for new customers with code MAG25 – available until 30 November

All images courtesy of Townhouse