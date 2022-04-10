Rose Savage: tie the knot in style

As wedding season fast approaches, we catch up with one of our favourite seamstresses in the city, Rose Savage, whose alternative, unconventional bridal designs have been the source of inspiration for over a decade…

For the first time in two years, wedding season looks as though it is back for good. Millions of rescheduled celebrations are set to go ahead this summer and weekends will once again be filled with dancing and frivolity. But, what to wear? We hear you say. Whether you’re a guest, a bridesmaid or the star of the show, choosing an outfit can be the most daunting – and exciting – task to check off the list. This season, the runways have been serving heaps of wedding inspo. Think maximalism, big bows, visible corsetry, Bridgerton-inspired gowns and statement oversized sleeves. As for fabrics, lace is back.

If the brides of 2021 taught us anything, though, it’s that people want to celebrate – and they want to celebrate in their own way. Trends and traditions are all very well but they are there to be broken, after all. With that in mind, we turned to one of our favourite dressmakers in the city, renowned for her alternative, unconventional bridal designs. Rose Savage has been helping people find the ‘perfect’ outfit for their big day for over a decade.

Situated in Stokes Croft, her bespoke service puts you in full control of your dream design. Whether you’re looking for a chic 70s-style bridal jumpsuit; a hand-dyed kimono-influenced silk chiffon gown; or you’re wanting to alter your mum’s own wedding dress, Rose has got you covered. Her website wonderfully explains how she’s been fabric-obsessed since she was six-years-old. After gaining a first class honours degree in Fashion Textiles in 2010, she became a freelance seamstress, successfully making her first wedding dress in the same year. Now, having gained experience in costumes design for TV and theatre, Rose is an accomplished designer. Here, we delve into her collection and find out what goes on behind the scenes.

How long does it take to create a bespoke wedding dress?

Depending on the style and how much detail and embellishment is on the dress it can take anywhere from 30-100 hours to create. This is spread over several months. I suggest booking the initial consultation at least six months in advance, especially if your wedding is happening in the peak summer months.

Do brides need to supply their own fabric?

I have lots of fabric sample books in my studio and a huge range of lace swatches so don’t panic about finding your own fabric. I will give detailed advice and what would work best for your design and can suggest fabrics to suit your budget. However if you have found your perfect fabric already, I’m very happy to look at that too!

How many fittings will brides need to come to before they can take home their bespoke dress?

Most dresses require four to five fittings with one of those being a ‘toile’ fitting, which means fitting a prototype of your design before we cut the fabric. This checks that the unique pattern I draft using your personal measurements, fits you perfectly. It’s also an opportunity to ensure the proportions of the dress compliment your body shape by tweaking the pattern.

How much does a bespoke wedding dress cost?

It really depends on the design, how much detail or embellishment you would like and your preferred fabrics but prices for my bespoke bridal service start at £1700 plus fabrics. If you have a budget in mind let me know and I can advise on what can be achieved within your price range.

What about veils? Can you make accessories?

Yes! I offer a wide range of veils, capes and accessories. These can be commissioned individually or added on later in the fitting stages when you can see the overall look of your outfit. One of my assistant seamstresses can even embroider your initials onto the veil which gives it a beautiful, personal touch.

To find out more about Rose Savage and her bespoke service, visit her website: rosesavage.co.uk. Follow @rosesavagebridal on Instagram and Facebook.