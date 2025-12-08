Sidcot School and ELAN: Award-Winning Collaborative Schools Exhibition 2025

This week, Sidcot School and the ELAN multi-academy trust celebrated their Partnership work in a sparkling awards ceremony at the Pearson National Teaching Awards in London. Hosted by Gabby Roslin, the awards is a prestigious event that highlights the achievements and transformative impact of educators. Sidcot School and ELAN were awarded a Silver award in the School Partnership of the Year category.

Fittingly, Sidcot School welcomed nine of the ELAN primary schools back in to its school today to celebrate the work of around 300 students from nine schools across the Weston-super-Mare region in this year’s iteration of its long-standing Art partnership.



Commenting, Jo Egan, Head of Art at Sidcot says: “Inspired by the rich traditions of ancient Central America, this year’s collaborative schools exhibition is entitled, “Central American Animal Ceramics”. Across the region’s history, pottery was far more than a practical craft — it was a way of telling stories. Pots, bowls and sculptural forms were decorated with vibrant animal imagery, each creature chosen not only for its beauty but also for its symbolic meaning. Jaguars, birds, monkeys and reptiles all carried cultural significance, representing strength, intelligence, protection or connection to the natural world.

“Drawing on these traditions, students explored terracotta clay and traditional slip-decoration techniques, working with processes that have been used for thousands of years. They studied ancient functional ceramics — vessels made for carrying water, storing food or holding offerings — and discovered how artists embedded identity, belief and daily life into every surface. We extend our thanks to all participating classes — and to their wonderful young artists, whose imagination and enthusiasm have shaped this collaborative project.”

The pieces now exhibited in the Sidcot Art Studios were created by students from Years 3 to 6, who designed their own symbolic animals, considered how form and function work together, and experimented with shape, texture and pattern to bring their ideas to life. This exhibition represents the work of around 300 students from nine schools across the Weston-super-Mare region.

