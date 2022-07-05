Summer is here!

Looking for things to schedule now the holidays are stretching ahead? We’ve got a selection of ideas here for a summer of family fun, including a musical journey, theatre schools, action packed days out and rocket fuelled adventures.

Peppa Pig – My First Concert

Peppa and her family invite you on a musical journey at their first classical concert at St George’s this July. Join Peppa as she discovers an orchestra for the first time in this accessible and exciting concert specially designed for the youngest audience members.

Sing and dance along with Peppa in her favourite songs, watch as Daddy Pig learns how to conduct an orchestra, explore all the different sounds that the instruments make and enjoy familiar tunes as well as discovering some exciting orchestral pieces perfect for little ones. A wonderful first concert experience. 25 July: 2 showings. 26 July: 3 showings.

St George’s Bristol, Great George Street, Bristol, BS1 5RR | stgeorgesbristol.co.uk

Aerospace Bristol – Summer of Rockets

Get ready to blast off on a rocket-fuelled adventure at Aerospace Bristol, with daily rocket activities to enjoy throughout the summer holidays. The rocket-themed fun includes launching water rockets, testing your aim on the rocket firing range, and helping to build and decorate a giant rocket. Plus enjoy fascinating talks and science shows, and learn more about Bristol’s amazing aerospace history, before stepping aboard the incredible supersonic Concorde.

Adults £18, children (aged 4+) £10, under-4s FREE. Family discounts available & all tickets include free return for 12 months.

Hayes Way, Patchway, Bristol, BS34 5BZ | aerospacebristol.org

Tobacco Factory Theatres’ Summer Schools

School’s out for summer. Join Tobacco Factory Theatres for a week of creativity and perform on the main stage! What to expect? Fun and energising games, craft and art work, puppet and mask making, acting and ensemble movement skill development, trust and team building exercises, dressing up! dressing down! trips to the park for outside games. Each group will create a brand new performance which they will share with family and friends at the end of the week.

Monday 25 – Friday 29 July; 4:6 / 7:10 & 11:13 year olds | Monday 01 Aug – Friday 05 Aug; 14:19 year olds

FOR ADULTS: 1st of August: A Play In A Week: Working intensively and collaboratively with a theatre Director you will go on a journey of creativity and discovery and perform your work to family and friends at the end of the week.

Tobacco Factory, Raleigh Road, Bristol, BS1 1TF | 0117 902 0344 | tobaccofactorytheatres.com

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Insane Root Theatre

Insane Root Theatre’s summer show: Shakespeare’s is set in the unique location of Eastville Park Lido. The vibrant open-air performance will present a magical retelling of the Bard’s work by transporting audiences into a world of mischief, mistaken identity and mayhem: adapted to a 1hr 40 minute running time and featuring an ensemble of nine professional performers playing multiple roles. The production will be tailored to the site’s blend of Victorian crumbling lido, modern graffiti, and community spirit, reflecting themes of love, loss of identity, culture clash, rebirth, and reunion. Action will take place all around and amongst the audience, with integrated a capella harmonies, electronic sound, and dynamic, site-responsive design.

The well-known Shakespearean comedy will appeal to all ages. Various showings throughout the week. Tickets: from £12.50. Group and community offers are available as part of Bristol based charity Insane Root’s commitment to making theatre inclusive and accessible for everyone. Access tickets can be purchased directly through the company.

Eastville Park Lido, Fishponds Rd, Eastville, Bristol BS5 6XA | insaneroot.org.uk

Wake The Tiger, The World’s ‘First Amazement Park®’

The creative masterminds behind the hugely successful immersive festival Boomtown Fair, announce Wake The Tiger, the world’s first Amazement Park®. The brand new, thrilling experience coming to Bristol this summer has been produced by a collection of over 100 artists including storytellers, poets, scenic artists, robotics experts, fabricators, costume makers, architects, videographers and prop makers. The Amazement Park® encompasses interactive environments and daring new experiences blurring the lines between an art gallery, theme park and film set, with a playful psychedelic twist throughout. Step through the secret portal into the amazing world of Meridia; a multi-layered maze of immersive environments, secret passageways, hidden rooms and so many fantastical wonders to lose yourself in. Within the labyrinth many stories are told or untold; all that is known is you will not be the same person you were when you entered, igniting the imagination of all ages.

127 Albert Road, St Philips, Bristol, BS2 0YA

wakethetiger.com | Instagram / Twitter: @wakethetiger

Bristol Zoo Gardens

Bristol Zoo Gardens is inviting people to celebrate its 185-year-plus history, ahead of its final opening day on 3 September. The Zoo is marking its last summer season with the ‘BIG Summer Send-Off’, a collection of fun-filled interactive activities and attractions, open for the duration of the school summer holidays. The centrepiece of the celebrations is a giant interactive sculpture, Wilder the gorilla, and her baby Monty-Alan. A collaborative timeline exhibit will evolve as visitors add their own thoughts and memories. And families can enjoy the fabulous theatre show, starring animal puppets and the audience as conservation heroes! Summer tickets are expected to sell fast. Book yours now.

College Road, Bristol, BS8 3HA | 0117 4285300 | bristolzoo.org.uk

Featured image: Aerospace Bristol