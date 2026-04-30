Kilver Court & Gardens: A one-stop destination for lifestyle, shopping, work and wellbeing

We have all come to know Kilver Court and Gardens as the home of Mulberry and TOAST, but a host of new tenants and a carefully considered re-mastering of the site, mean that there are now many more reasons to visit the iconic Shepton Mallet destination. Image above: Dave Watts



Once more under the ownership of the Showering family, whose ancestors first purchased the site in the 1950s, Kilver Court and Gardens is now home to new independent fashion and homewares retailers, a chef-run café, yoga, a pilates studio and a coworking space.

Image by Tom Rickhuss

Chef Nick Hampson has taken on the renovated Kilver café, a chic, light-filled space, looking out onto a re-paved courtyard that has parasols and seating for sunny days. A fresh, seasonal brunch and lunch menu, as well as all-day pastries, are served from 9.30 to 4.30, using produce from the gardens wherever possible.

The Wiggly Shed, formerly the garden shop on the courtyard, has now been taken over by innovative garden and homewares brand Makers & Merchants, whose founders have an incredible design heritage, via the Conran Shop and Liberty. Travelling Europe to discover ceramicists, glassmakers and homeware designers, they bring a curated selection of their finds to Kilver Court and Gardens, where they have established their first offline store, alongside their Somerset food and drink ranges.

Image by Tom Rickhuss

In the main Kilver Court building you will find a new TOAST Home, a gallery-style Makers & Merchants store and homewares brand Courthouse Interiors. Courthouse’s only offline store – the brand holds some 20,000 products online – the Kilver shop shows traditional British brands such as Mulberry Home and Sanderson alongside a joyfully eclectic selection of light fittings and tableware by leading European brands. With prices ranging from £10 for homewares to £6,000 for a sofa, there is something to suit all budgets and tastes.

Image by Dave Watts

Somerset-born brand Coco & Wolf and British fashion retailer NRBY are running pop-ups at Kilver through June 2026. Coco & Wolf’s exquisite Liberty Fabric bedding, homewares and apparel are only sold here at Kilver and at the Liberty London store itself, while NRBY has stores in London and Bath. The clothing brand prides itself on sustainable, natural fabrics like silk, linen and cashmere and designs that foreground versatility and durability over fast-fashion.

Image by Dave Watts

New to Kilver too is Distil Coworking, a calm, contemporary environment that offers membership and pay as you go desk space for remote working, with free garden access and bookable meeting room and podcast booth as part of the deal. Yoga classes in the ballroom and a state-of-the-art reformer pilates studio, run by A&M Pilates, complete the wellbeing offer, making Kilver Court and Gardens a truly one-stop destination for live, work and play.

See kilvercourt.co.uk for up to date events and happenings

Kilver Court and Gardens

Shepton Mallet, Somerset BA4 5NF

for the curious. for the creative. for the cultivator.

kilvercourt.co.uk | @kilvercourt