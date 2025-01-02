The Bookshelf: new year reads

The Twenty-Something Treatment: A Revolutionary Remedy for an Uncertain Age by Dr Meg Jay, HarperCollins.

Larkin said it first: “I feared these present years, the middle twenties,

when deftness disappears, and each event is freighted with a source-encrusting doubt, and turned to drought.” And that was in the 1940s. God, imagine if he’d had to contend with TikTok and Trump as well?!

Dr Meg Jay provides practical solutions for an age-old range of problems, as she expertly guides readers through finding purpose and embracing uncertainty without unravelling. So, whether you know someone going through them or you’re knee-deep in the middle, take this as a survival guide for the young and fearful. | £16.99