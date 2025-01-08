The Property Photographer: there’s no place like home…

Don’t you just love having a nose around other people’s houses? Especially when they’re picture-perfect. Leighton James – known as The Property Photographer – gets to do just that, seeing inside some of the UK’s most beautiful homes, and capturing their essence on camera, every day for work. We wanted to find out more about what it’s like to see life behind some of Bristol’s best front doors, and if he has any insights around the city’s interior trends he sees coming up time and again…

I’ve been into photography since I was 11, when my mum purchased me my first camera for my birthday.

Having taking pictures of everything and anything from a young age, I first ventured into interior photography almost ten years ago when my friend Nick, co-founder of Boardwalk Bristol, asked me to take some photos for them. I’d always enjoyed photography, and this opportunity made me realise how much I loved showcasing homes in their best light. It was the perfect way to combine my creative side with a newfound appreciation for architecture, particularly period properties.



I love the challenge of bringing out a home’s unique character and charm.

Every property tells a story, whether it’s a Victorian terrace with intricate cornicing or a mid-century home with bold design choices. Capturing the atmosphere isn’t just about taking a picture – it’s about understanding how the light, space, and details come together to evoke emotion.



In terms of favourite neighbourhoods in Bristol, I have a soft spot for Clifton and Redland.

Those Georgian and Victorian homes with high ceilings, large sash windows, and original fireplaces are incredible to photograph. Totterdown is another favourite, with its colourful terraced houses neatly stitched along the roads. Each neighbourhood definitely has its own personality, which keeps things exciting.



Each and every home is completely different, however it is fascinating to see certain interior design trends cropping up.

Most recently it’s all been about colour – painted ceilings, colour drenched rooms, colourful kitchen cabinets, even the return of coloured baths and sinks! Open plan living remains a very popular choice and I’ve noticed some really nice ideas to divide rooms with glazing and Crittall doors to keep spaces feeling open. Sliding doors and easy access to outside spaces is something else that I’ve noticed more of. There’s also been an increase in sustainable choices with furniture being reupholstered and home owners opting for VOC-free paints [without volatile organic compounds] and reclaimed pieces.



Houses have changed since I’ve been photographing them.

There’s been a huge increase in home offices, reflecting changes in how we live and work since the Covid pandemic. More recently, I’ve noticed a focus on maximising outdoor spaces, with beautiful garden studios and creative landscaping becoming a regular feature as we enjoy summers at home (when the weather allows!).



My favourite thing about my job is meeting so many interesting people every day.

I love hearing about how they’ve crafted such amazing spaces and I feel very lucky to learn from them not just on the interiors but life in general – I always say my job is a little like therapy. I love having the opportunity to capture their homes and showing them in a new light. It’s always rewarding to hear that my photos made a difference, whether it’s helping a house to sell or showcasing a beautiful kitchen or interior designer’s work. One of the biggest challenges has been working in properties with less natural light, but it’s pushed me to hone my skills and adapt creatively whether that is using lighting or finding new ways to work with the natural light that is available.



Bristol is a city that never ceases to surprise me.

In addition to photographing homes, I’ve taken great pleasure in capturing this wonderful city in short candid films (which I regularly share over on my I­­­nstagram page) I have so much to thank Bristol for and these short videos have helped me to showcase my work to an international audience, which is pretty cool!

Follow Leighton on Instagram @thepropertyphotographerltd and visit his website thepropertyphotographer.com for more information and examples of his work.