Visit Australia: Spirit of the Wild

Australia is a land of stunning natural wonders, vibrant cities and unique wildlife – and it can offer unforgettable experiences – so what would be your ideal adventure to the land down under? Customers often ask us this question – and to help them realise their dream trip, we like to recommend a blend of iconic sights and off the beaten path adventure. Read on for a just a taste, or a ‘light bite’, of what Australia offers for visitors…



First things first

Start in Sydney, New South Wales, and explore the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge – which you can climb for a fee and see the city from a unique viewpoint. Head over to Bondi Beach and soak up the surf culture there. Catch the ferry to Manly for a gentle coastal walk and perhaps a sunset cruise around the harbour.



Next on your not-to-be-missed list is a visit to the Blue Mountains. Hike through the hazy eucalyptus forest that give the mountains their name, marvel at the Three Sisters rock formation, or why not try wine tasting and stargazing? A one-of-a-kind stargazing tour among the vines located in Wentworth Falls where you will embark on a captivating space journey led by an Astronomer in the timeless beauty of the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains dark skies.



Next stop…

Catch a flight up to Queensland for the ultimate marine adventure on the Great Barrier reef – a UNESCO World Heritage site, and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, it’s home to endangered species of turtles, dolphin, dugongs and whales. Not a diver or snorkeller? One novel way to explore the reef is The ScubaDoo – a small yellow motorised scooter with a large viewing dome, which acts as a diving helmet and is supported by a float from the surface.

Back on land, head to the Daintree Rainforest, the world’s oldest tropical rainforest and take a guided tour led by indigenous rangers to learn about the rich biodiversity and its cultural significance.



The heart of the Outback

No trip would be complete without a visit to the Northern Territory. It’s the heartland of the Outback, and Uluru awaits you in Australia’s Red Centre. Witness an amazing sunrise or sunset over this iconic sandstone monolith; it’s a magical and sacred place for the Aboriginal tribes here.



We also recommend you explore nearby Kata Tjuta and learn about the spiritual stories of the Anangu people. You will be captivated by the rock art and dot paintings depicting the Dreamtime legends of the indigenous people. There are plenty of different ways to make the most of your outback experience. You can stay in a luxury Outback lodge, try ‘glamping’ in fixed tents or sleep in a swag beneath the stars.



When it comes to exploring Uluru, you can cycle or take a camel ride around the rock, hike around the base or take to the skies for a scenic helicopter flight.



Heard of Tasmania?

The quieter, less well-known of Australia’s states (and a hidden gem), it offers, among other things, a rugged wilderness in the form of Cradle Mountain, the aptly-named Friendly beaches and Wineglass bay in Freycinet National Park.



‘Tassie’ is home to the quirky Tasmanian devil and the white wallabies of Bruny island. Just for fun, take a trip to Crescent bay down the Tasman peninsula, take boogie boards and slide down the huge dunes until you hit the water. If you’re in Hobart on a Saturday, the Salamanca markets are worth a visit – it’s all fresh local produce and local artisan products.



Magical Melbourne

Finally a stop in Melbourne – a true Aussie city but with a European feel with its dynamic arts scene of Fed Square, lane way cafés, trams and Victorian-style shopping arcades – and take a side trip to Phillip island to see the tiny penguins doing their nightly ‘parade’, when they pop out of the water and stroll up the dunes to find their sleep spot.



How about a cool way of seeing the city?

You can take a tour along the Yarra River, right at sunset by kayak. As the sky darkens, you’ll see the city come to life. From Melbourne, you can drive or take a tour along the famous Great Ocean road to Apollo Bay; keep a lookout for some native wildlife including echidnas and bandicoots, as well as whales and dolphins. En route you will pass the Twelve Apostles, glorious limestone stacks that emerge from the sea – a real highlight of this world-famous coastal route.

Trusted experts

The Miles Morgan Travel teams in Clifton and across the south west are passionate about making your travel dreams a reality, and we hope this has given you ‘food for thought’ for your next holiday. The information provided on these pages doesn’t even cover the whole of this incredible destination. To find out more, seek help with some suggestions for stopovers and to discover even more tips to inspire you to start planning your trip down under very soon, get in touch with Miles Morgan Travel Australia experts.

milesmorgantravel.co.uk; call the Clifton team on 0117 223 2096