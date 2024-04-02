Fancy getting married beneath the stars? A wedding at We The Curious is an experience like no other. You can tie the knot under a thousand glittering stars in the spectacular 3D Planetarium or choose to say ‘I do’ in the bright, contemporary spaces on the top floor of the Grade II-listed building.



You and your guests can enjoy drinks on the roof top terrace and the chance to play, solve puzzles and marvel at the world across the science centre’s lower floors of fun, interactive exhibits.



We The Curious is a truly unique venue, centrally located on Bristol’s beautiful harbourside, that offers a range of options for guest lists large and small.



One Millennium Square, Anchor Road, Harbourside, Bristol BS1 5DB

wethecurious.org/venue-hire/weddings