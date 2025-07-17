Fairfield High School (DRAFT)

Allfoxton Road, Horfield,

Bristol, BS7 9NL

Tel: 0117 952 7100

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk

Principal: Edel Cronin

Age of pupils: 11 – 16 years

Number of pupils: 1,080

Fee structure: State School

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

The curriculum: The Fairfield High School Curriculum is personalised. It is built around students’ individual needs and rooted in our view that all students should enjoy learning, become positive citizens of Britain and the World, while also leaving the school with the qualifications they need. The Fairfield Values underpin school life and allow students to build skills for a healthy, vibrant, future.

Extra-curricular activities: Extra-curricular activities build confidence and character in an environment where students are supported and nurtured. Fairfield High School is proud to offer a wide variety of clubs which change and evolve on an ongoing basis.

Pastoral care: Fairfield High School has a professional pastoral support team who provide group and individual interventions to support positive behaviour and emotional resilience. Each year has an assigned achievement manager. Tutors are also a key adult in the school life of a student and the aim is for each tutor to stay with their group for the duration of the students’ time at Fairfield. Each tutor meets their students every day and is responsible for registering and monitoring attendance and delivering a programme of personal and social education.

Outstanding characteristics: The focus at this inclusive school in Horfield remains on supporting the students, aged 11 to 16, to develop as successful, happy, active global citizens. FHS celebrates its diversity: the flags of more than 80 countries hang in its atrium to represent the backgrounds of staff and students. Environmental issues, gender and racial inequality and social disadvantage are just some of the issues which fill FHS students with passion.

Message from The Principal: At Fairfield, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and dynamic learning environment where every student can thrive. As Principal, I lead our community to ensure we provide a high-quality education that inspires and empowers our students to achieve their full potential.

Our dedicated team of educators are passionate about delivering a broad and balanced curriculum meeting the highest academic standards, but also promotes creativity, critical thinking, and a love for lifelong learning.

Our ‘We Are Fairfield’ values are woven into the fabric of our school culture, guiding our students to become responsible global citizens.