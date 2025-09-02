We’ve reached 250!

This year has been, and will continue to be, rather momentous for many Bristol icons. Arnolfini, We The Curious and Bristol Aquarium are celebrating anniversaries (50, 25 and 15 respectively), Skins is turning 18 and is allowed to finally legally drink all that alcohol, Slapstick Festival has marked 20 years of laughs – and if we’re really shoehorning special milestones in, then neighbouring Bath’s links to Jane Austen have seen the city celebrate the 250 years since the author’s birth throughout 2025. And Austen isn’t the only one hitting 250. You’re currently perusing our very own 250th issue. To mark the occasion, we wanted to share some of our favourite front covers from over the years, from the first issue and first cover stars, to examples of art on display, celebrity faces and more.



We launched this magazine in the summer of 2004. Back when Ugg boots, Von Dutch caps, skinny jeans and velour tracksuits were the height of fashion; Tony Blair was still prime minister; Facebook had just launched to its original Harvard audience (we were too busy on MySpace to notice); the Mars Exploration Rover took flight, seeking signs of life; we waved goodbye to the cast of Friends, and said hello to Strictly Come Dancing; the best-selling phone was the Nokia 2600; Apple had just released the iPod Mini; and many of us were avidly watching the Athens Olympics, Shrek 2, Anchorman, Mean Girls and The Notebook. What a time to be alive…

In the years since, our pages have told stories of countless creative projects, city heroes, businesses opening, visiting superstars, mesmerising events of all shapes and sizes and so, so much more.



It’s truly been an honour to share the best and brightest that Bristol has to offer each month; and we’d like to extend a huge thank you to anyone who’s ever picked up, read, shared, and supported The Bristol Magazine. Here’s to the next 250!



Browse our magazine archives here.



