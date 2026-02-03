Aleem’s thought-provoking poetry book showcases powerful young voice

A Year 10 student at Fairfield High School (FHS) has published a powerful and thought-provoking poetry collection titled Standards, Shadows and Strengths, showcasing both literary talent and a strong personal voice.

The seven-poem book was inspired by work completed last year whilst working with Project Zazi as part of an intervention programme, in which Aleem chose to express himself through poetry.

Having always enjoyed writing poetry, Aleem explains that this form of expression feels especially important to him: “People of colour are often told to be quiet,” he reflected, “but poetry gives me an opportunity to speak out.” Over the course of just a couple of months, Aleem wrote the seven poems that now make up Standards, Shadows and Strengths, rising impressively to the challenge within a short timeframe.

Throughout the process, Project Zazi provided significant support and encouragement. Inspiration for Aleem’s writing often comes from specific moments, places and people — whether it’s individuals on social media or those around him. Conversations about hobbies and interests sparked a poem exploring how different passions such as sport, art, music or writing help shape who we are, for example.

A key aim of the collection is connection. Rather than writing solely about Aleem’s own experiences, he hopes his poems resonate with others. He describes poetry as “the easiest way to express myself to the world and the easiest way to understand myself,” adding that his work is written “from the depth of my heart” and reflects his life experiences.

Each poem is carefully structured, consisting of five verses and 20 lines, with the collection already receiving an enthusiastic response. Copies are being sold for £5, with sales already made to Aleem’s rugby team, friends and family — all of whom have been very supportive.

Aleem’s parents have expressed how proud they are of his achievement and are encouraging him to continue writing, with hopes that a Volume 2 may follow in the future.

Cashan Campbell, Vice Principal and Aleem’s English Teacher comments: “As a passionate Black educator, I am incredibly proud to see Aleem’s talent being produced in a way which will challenge, cultivate and connect with others.”

Copies of Standards, Shadows and Strengths are available on request. For further information or purchase enquiries, please contact enquiries@fairfield.excalibur.org.uk

