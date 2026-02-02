Recipes with Melissa Blease: Sticky Chinese Pork Belly

If you’re planning on celebrating Chinese New Year later this month, gallop headlong into the Year of the Horse with this rich, treatsome celebratory dish: a classic on Chinese/Cantonese restaurant menus for very good reason, perfect as part of a sharing feast.

Ingredients (serves 6)

80ml Hoisin Sauce

40ml dark soy sauce

2 tbsp rice wine (or white wine) vinegar

2 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp soft light brown sugar

1 tbsp garlic and ginger paste

1 tsp Chinese 5-spice powder

600g high welfare pork belly slices, chopped into bite-sized chunks

To serve: steamed rice; 6-8 spring onions, sliced; 1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Whisk all the ingredients apart from the pork together in a large jug. Pour half into sealable container and refrigerate. Put the pork belly chunks into a tupperware dish, cover with the remaining half of the sauce, seal well and allow the meat to marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

When you’re ready to cook, pre-heat the grill to a medium heat, Drain the pork, discard the marinade and place the chunks onto a foil-lined baking tray. Grill for 20-25 minutes, brushing with the reserved marinade 3 or 4 times throughout and tossing occasionally until the pork becomes beautifully caramelised on both sides.

Serve immediately, topped with chopped spring onions and sesame seeds.

