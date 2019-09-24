Anna Fraenkel has 16 years’ experience making soft furnishings, 11 of which have been working with her main client Jane Clayton. Anna will visit, advise, chat through a client’s project, and for those who are not exactly sure what they want, she can step in and help, interpreting ideas and helping them to find out what would suit the room and their taste. Fabric can be costly and having bespoke soft furnishings takes time and expense, so it’s important to get it right. Her advice is to “pick your fabric before you pick your wall colour and only pick what you love. What you really love will give more pleasure in the future than having everything matching or what’s in vogue, dictated by magazines and the media. It’s what makes your home individual and unique.” Anna will take the time to ensure that your soft furnishing ideas are made to perfection.

01761 471663 / 07779 951691; anna-design.uk