Arlo & Jacob designs, hand-makes, and carefully delivers beautifully upholstered sofas that are more than just part of the furniture. They want to provide sofas for life. The 4,500 sq ft Bristol showroom on Whiteladies Road is the first to have opened outside London and is brimming with their full collection of traditionally manufactured sofas, armchairs, footstools and scatter cushions in a diverse range of fabrics.

You’re sure to find inspiration so pop in for a complimentary drink, to pick up your free brochure and fabric samples, and to peruse over 120 house fabrics, plus designer and custom upholstery options with one of their expert design consultants. Arlo & Jacob’s furniture is handmade here in Britain, at their factory in Long Eaton, the home of British upholstery.

94C Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2QX

03330 605262; arloandjacob.com