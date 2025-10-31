Art meets architecture: Bristol artist unveils inspiring exhibition to celebrate Clifton

Award-winning five-star housebuilder, The Hill Group, recently launched an inspiring collaboration with celebrated local watercolour artist Poppy Victoria May to mark the unveiling of its latest development, The Clifton Collection. Known for her beautiful interpretations of Bristol’s historic architecture, Poppy was commissioned by Hill to capture the charm and character of the new homes through her distinctive artistic lens. This creative partnership led to a vibrant community exhibition, displaying her artwork that showcases the beloved spirit of Clifton: a celebration of art, architecture, and local spirit in one place.

With a passion for architectural beauty, Poppy Victoria May has quickly emerged as one of Bristol’s most exciting young artists. Her previous career as a successful journalist took her across the globe, sparking a fascination with iconic cityscapes and inspiring her transition into painting. Now rooted in Bristol, Poppy has turned her part of her artistic focus to the vibrant neighbourhood of Clifton, where she’s spent many hours capturing the charm and individuality of its historic streets and independent businesses. Her latest works feature beloved local favourites including The Mall Deli café, greengrocer Reg the Veg, optician Lunar Optical, and the cherished pub The Hope and Anchor – all of which will be showcased at the upcoming exhibition, alongside other loved Clifton landmarks.



Poppy comments: “It has been a real pleasure to work with Hill and to get to know the team on a personal level. As a new housebuilder in Bristol, it’s been great to see how committed they have been to understanding and celebrating the local community.



“It was a joy to be asked to paint the beautiful new homes at The Clifton Collection; it felt very meaningful to contribute creatively to the early stages of a new project like this. It’s wonderful that my original paintings will be displayed in the show home, and I’m excited for the exhibition, which celebrates everything that makes Clifton so special: its people, its places, and the incredible creativity that flows through it.”

Rebecca Littler, Group Sales and Marketing Director at The Hill Group shares: “Working with Poppy Victoria May has been a perfect way to begin Hill’s journey in Bristol. Her deep connection to the city and its people has given us valuable insight into what makes this community so special. At Hill, we’re committed to creating developments that not only complement their surroundings but also contribute meaningfully to the local fabric.

“The Clifton Collection is a particularly exciting milestone for us, and we were thrilled to celebrate our new presence in Clifton with this unique exhibition. It’s not only a remarkable opportunity to connect with the community, but also to honour the creativity and character that defines Clifton.”

The Clifton Collection is an exclusive new development by The Hill Group, offering 42 elegant one to four-bedroom Legacy Apartments and seven Regency Mews houses that blend Regency-era charm with contemporary comfort. The homes feature refined exteriors inspired by the area’s Georgian character, with natural stone facades, metal balustrades, and expansive glazing, while the interiors are bright and spacious, designed to maximise natural light. Perfectly positioned in the heart of Clifton Village, residents enjoy access to independent boutiques, acclaimed eateries, and scenic walks to Clifton Down and the iconic Suspension Bridge, with the city centre’s cultural landmarks just a short stroll away. Excellent transport links, including Clifton Down station and proximity to Bristol Airport, ensure seamless connectivity to London and beyond, making The Clifton Collection a rare opportunity to live in one of Bristol’s most iconic and vibrant neighbourhoods.



