Testimonials from Junior members of  Bristol & Clifton Golf Club

Junior members of Bristol & Clifton Golf Club were recently asked to share their experiences of fundraising for their chosen charities. James Goldsmith aged 11 wrote…

I have been a member of B&C Juniors for just over 2.5 years. I love being a member at B&C because everyone at the club is really helpful and the coaching staff and other members always provide me encouragement in all aspects of my golf.

The club has great facilities for both practising and improving my golf, as well as a lovely course that is well looked after and gives both me as a junior, and older and better members, a good challenge.

The clubhouse has a great community feel about it and serves really tasty food after a long round! The club has a strong junior section and last summer, we won The Golf Foundation’s ‘Junior Club of the Year’ award which was presented at Wentworth . There are loads of group coaching sessions and competitions that are specifically for juniors, and I have been lucky enough to represent B&C in the Gloucestershire Golf Sixes League last year.

The club has multiple charity days during the year, providing loads of help and support to the chosen charities.



In November last year the juniors were asked to volunteer some of their time on a Sunday to help promote B&C’s charitable work. I, along with 10 other junior members, were asked to write to local businesses, featured in The Bristol Magazine, asking if they would be kind enough to donate any raffle prizes or sponsor a tee in one of the club’s charity golf days.

I wrote 2 of the 56 cards that were sent in total and in April this year we were given a presentation by our club management team with the results of our efforts.

A total of around 46 hours of volunteering time was given by the juniors and the adult volunteers at the club, and we collectively raised a total of £2,920 in donations for our chosen charities.



I, and the other juniors who took part, are really proud of how much we raised and are so happy to have been able to help the club in this very important cause.

We already have plans to do this again targeting even more local businesses, with the hope to raise even more money.

bristolandcliftongolfclub.co.uk