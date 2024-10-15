Award winning authors and illustrators visit Cabot Primary for celebration

Marcus Rashford’s ghost writer Alex Falase Koya and JT Williams, whose debut short story featured in Robin Stevens’ ‘The Very Merry Murder Club’, were just two of the stars to visit Cabot Primary School to contribute to the library’s week long 10 year anniversary celebrations. A number of students also had a chance to shine, as they animatedly led their poetry performances, before a cake specially made for the occasion was devoured.

Illustrator Paula Bowles delivered engaging workshops around her ‘When I feel’ books. She was joined by Alex Falase-Koya to give an exciting workshop based on their incredibly popular superhero Marv books pupils. The students were transported into an action-packed fantastical world, certainly not resonant of any typical school day!

The week was rounded off by JT Williams, who led a fascinating assembly based on her book ‘Bright Stars of Black British History’. Linking nicely with Black History Month, this “richly illustrated collection presents the extraordinary life stories of fourteen bright stars from Black British history – from Tudor England to modern Britain – and charts their ongoing influence” (Source: Love Reading for Kids).

Felicity Llewelyn-Hodgson, Principal of Cabot Primary School comments: “We felt very privileged to receive funding from the Storytale Festival so that we could celebrate the library’s anniversary in style. The children were made to not only feel special, but were energised to discover, or continue discovering, the wonder and magic in books.

“One of my highlights was inviting the parents and carers to see their children delivering some fantastic poetry performances, with the biggest smiles on their faces.”

cabot.excalibur.org.uk

Featured image: From left to right – Felicity Llewelyn-Hodgson, Principal of Cabot Primary School, Albert Gardiner, Chair of Governors at Cabot Primary School and Gemma Davies, Reading Recovery Teacher at Cabot Primary School