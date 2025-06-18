Sidcot school and ELAN Multi-Academy Trust win National Teaching Award for school partnership of the year



Sidcot School and Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) have been recognised with a Silver Award for School Partnership of the Year in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards. Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.



This recognition acknowledges partnership work undertaken across various disciplines, particularly in Art and Sport. In Art, this celebrates a three-year project spearheaded by Sidcot’s Head of Art, Johannah Egan, involving consultation and training workshops with ELAN teachers, followed by practical sessions in their individual schools and culminating with a presentation and creative day in Sidcot’s state-of-the-art exhibition centre. Participating children are invited to see their artwork on display and take part in an art workshop with Sidcot Art scholars. In Sport, it recognises a programme of activities in gymnastics, multi-sports, tennis, athletics, swimming and more, led by Lee Molland, Junior School PE and Sport Lead and Sidcot School Student Lead Learners.

Sidcot and ELAN are two of 93 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

Head of Sidcot School, James Jones says: “We are so delighted that our partnership with ELAN has been recognised by the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards. During the rigorous award process, judges spoke to pupils and school leaders from both Sidcot and the nine ELAN primary schools. Sidcot’s Sixth Formers spoke passionately about the leadership opportunities that they receive from the partnership activities, while the ELAN pupils told the judges how much they enjoyed the events. Teachers expressed how useful they found the art workshops in particular, providing them with a bank of resources for future years. We would like to thank the Ganton Educational Trust for providing grant support for the ongoing success of this project.”





Adam Matthews, CEO of ELAN, says, “I would like to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education and we are delighted to be part of this ongoing partnership with Sidcot School, providing transformative opportunities to all of our pupils, from ELAN and Sidcot alike.”

The award announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says:“The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom – offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.







“I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day.”

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, says: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Rachel Johnson, CEO, PiXL, Sponsor of The Award for School or College Partnership of the Year says:“Collaboration is an essential driver of innovation in education, opening up access to new ideas, sharing best practices, and creating richer learning experiences. This year’s Silver Award winners have shown how powerful partnerships can be, leading with vision and purpose to provide exceptional opportunities for their pupils. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

Pictured are James Oakley, Deputy CEO of ELAN (L) and James Jones, Head at Sidcot School (R ) with the award.

Sidcot School | Extend Learning Academies Network