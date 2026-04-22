Badminton School Highlights Strong Benefits of All‑Girls Education from Age Three

Badminton School, in Westbury-on Trym, Bristol is spotlighting the growing evidence around the significant advantages of an all-girls’ early years education, emphasising how starting at age three can shape girls’ confidence, curiosity, and ambition throughout their education.

Mrs Heidi Welch, Head of Prep at Badminton said: “we are often asked by prospective parents what the benefits of an all-girls’ education are and, whilst we live the advantages on a daily basis with our own pupils, we wanted to investigate further why they do so well from such a young age. The appointment of Vince MacLeod as Head of Early Years at Badminton School Prep last September, with his academic background and interest in research, combined with his teaching experience, has enabled us to do this”.

With research showing that gendered behaviours begin to emerge as early as preschool, Badminton argues that an all-girls’ setting in the Early Years helps level the playing field before social pressures take hold. “From the moment they join us at age three, our girls are learning in a space built entirely around them,” says Vince MacLeod, Reception teacher and Early Years Lead at Badminton School Prep. “Every girl is encouraged to speak up, explore boldly, and take the lead.”

Research led by Erin Pahlke in 2014 revealed that girls in single-sex settings show higher levels of confidence and a greater willingness to take intellectual risks—advantages that are particularly impactful when established early. Studies suggest that girls aged 3–5 may show less overt risk-taking in mixed settings, where boys often dominate both physically and verbally, dominating the space which unintentionally limits girls’ participation. In an all-girls’ environment, these pressures are removed, allowing girls to take more initiative, show greater confidence, and participate more actively. This aligns with further findings with evidence supporting reports of higher engagement and confidence among girls in single-sex learning environments, as well as a more positive attitude towards learning.

Girls in the early years typically excel in communication, collaboration, and imaginative play. Badminton’s all-girls’ approach builds on these strengths through discussion led, exploratory, and creative learning experiences designed to challenge and inspire. “Because our Early Years classrooms are designed specifically with girls in mind, our teachers can deliver a curriculum that both stretches and supports them,” Mrs Heidi Welch, added. “This is where a love of learning truly begins and it’s a joy to see on a daily basis.”

Badminton believes its all-girls’ Early Years programme, for girls aged 3-5, offers a distinct advantage. “By removing subtle social expectations, we help girls see every opportunity as one that belongs to them. This then plays through in the girls individual academic and social progress” MacLeod continues. “Our aim is simple: to give every girl the best possible start. When girls are encouraged to lead, collaborate, and explore from the very beginning, it transforms not only how they learn—but how they see themselves.”

Badminton School Prep is the only single-sex Early Years provider in Bristol.

badmintonschool.co.uk