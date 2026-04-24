Recipes with Melissa Blease: Greek Lamb Flatbreads 

Experience an authentic taste of a Greek taverna in your own garden (or kitchen, if the sun refuses to join in the fun) with this tantalisingly flavoursome recipe, packed with Mediterranean flavours.

Ingredients (serves 4)

500g minced lamb

1 small red onion, peeled and grated

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and grated

1 tbsp mint sauce

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

125ml red wine

4 Mediterranean style flatbreads

To serve: 150g feta cheese (cubed); 8 sundried tomatoes (halved); ½ small red onion (peeled and thinly sliced); pitted black olives (preferably kalamata); 1 tbsp capers; red wine vinegar, olive oil, Tzatziki, fresh mint leaves

Method

Heat 1-2 tbsp olive oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the lamb until just starting to caramelise, breaking into bite-size pieces with a wooden spoon as you go. Drain and discard any excess fat from the pan before adding the red onion, garlic, cumin, dried oregano and mint sauce. Continue to fry until fragrant then add the wine, allowing it to bubble down for a minute or so before turning the heat down and gently simmering for 5-8 minutes, adding a splash of boiling water if the mixture seems too dry. Meanwhile, heat the flatbreads according to the instructions on the packet.

Serve the heated flatbreads on warmed serving plates (or one big sharing platter) topped with the cooked lamb mixture followed by the feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, red onion, black olives and capers. Sprinkle a little red wine vinegar over the top of each flatbread, drizzle with a little olive oil and dot hither and thither with generous blobs of Tzatziki and fresh mint leaves.



And to drink with that feast? Chilled Retsina or an ice-cold Greek beer, of course — yia mas!

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