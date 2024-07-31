Bath Academy: Go to your Dream University

Results Day can be a day full of joy. However, for those who do not achieve the grades they were hoping for it can be a very stressful period: university rejections, fear of failure and uncertainty of next steps.

Bath Academy continues to guide prospective families through these difficult times, and has done so for over a decade. Below is an overview of steps to consider on Results Day on the 15th of August:

• Examination results will be released by schools early in the morning, typically via email

• Universities will have updated their decisions for each student on UCAS at the same time:

• Those that meet the entry requirements will be offered a place

• Those who do not receive an offer from any of their chosen universities will be informed

• Students who have not received an offer have the option of applying through Clearing (a process which can present an opportunity for students to gain a place on a course at another university if they have unfilled spaces)

• Students can speak with their school or college about further options, however, they can also ring and speak with universities that they had hoped to gain entrance to and ascertain whether there are spaces still available on other similar degree courses

• Other students who wish to stick to their first-choice top-ranked university will choose to Resit their A Levels

Bath Academy continues to offer impartial advice to families who are unsure of their next steps, on, and following, Results Day each year. This can be done over the phone, or by booking a time to visit the college to speak with the Principal, Mr Naylor, who will discuss a wide-range of potential options with families at 27 Queen Square.

For those who choose to come to Bath Academy, they will undertake a One Year A Level Resit programme, are taught in small class sizes of (no more than) 8 students and the teaching style is specifically tailored to apply student knowledge to examination questions. The average grade improvement over the past three years has been two grades (or more) for students who Resit their A Levels.

You can contact Bath Academy on 01225 334 577

or via admissions@bathacademy.co.uk

bathacademy.co.uk