From humble beginnings packing veg boxes in a kitchen in St. Werburghs, Better Food have been serving the Bristol community for nearly 30 years. They believe that the way we produce, buy and eat food is more important than ever and are on a mission to change grocery shopping for the better.

Wherever possible they buy locally, and prioritise organic, which is better for wildlife and biodiversity, soil and farm animals. Better Food stock some of the best organic, local and ethical brands around, as well as organic fruit and vegetables, organic food refills, bodycare and household refills, chilled food, locally sourced meat, fresh bread, gifts and more. The café and food hall sells Organic Served Here certified hot drinks, self-serve soups and porridge, freshly baked cakes and pastries, salads, juices and smoothies, cooked lunches and deli specialities to take away.

278 Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS7 8PD

0117 370 0271;betterfood.co.uk