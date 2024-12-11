Bristol Apprentice clinches prestigious national award

Apprentice Darla Pearce, who grew up in Bristol, has just won a national BrightSparks award.



The BrightSparks Awards were held at the IET on Savoy place in London on Tuesday 10 December. They celebrated some of the brightest young engineers in the UK today, drawing attention to their substantial contribution to industry.



Electronic Engineering Degree Apprentice Darla attended sixth form at Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital School, before moving to Luton when she was 18 to pursue her degree apprenticeship at global security company Leonardo.



She is thriving at the company and was nominated for the award due to the remarkable speed with which she has absorbed the concepts and theories of radar antenna technology. Antennas are used in the radars produced by Leonardo, to transmit and receive signals, converting electric energy into electromagnetic waves. The award also recognised Darla’s outstanding leadership in STEM outreach, organising educational opportunities for students across Luton.



As a direct result of Darla’s work, the antenna department has further investigated novel antenna technology, which has led to several test pieces being developed based on her designs. Darla is currently completing a BEng project inspired by exciting new research concepts in the antenna department.



Darla said: “My dad was an apprentice and I think at school you get this sense that apprenticeships are somewhat put aside, in favour of more traditional degrees. I’ve always been fascinated by engineering, so I’ve seen a huge benefit from working hands-on in industry while studying at university at the same time, because you’re put right at the centre of programmes and you see how it all connects – the theory and the way it is used live in industry.”



Darla wants to raise awareness of the value of apprenticeships to inspire and empower a new generation of engineers.



Darla said: “I don’t think I’d have that awareness through studies alone. I’m keen to help other young people understand these benefits, whether they’re considering a technical apprenticeship or a degree apprenticeship. It’s about helping young people understand they don’t need to choose between industry and education, then can have both.”

leonardo.com